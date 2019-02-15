Tom Brady Grabs Gisele Bundchen’s Breast In Sexy Valentine’s Day Pic With Romantic Message

Tom Brady showed wife Gisele Bündchen that she’s his ‘forever Valentine’ with a spicy photo. Even off the field, the quarterback’s still making us feel the heat!

Tom Brady, 41, took off his jersey to wish Gisele Bündchen, 38, a happy Valentine’s Day. The New England Patriots quarterback shared a photo of him, shirtless, squeezing his wife from behind on Feb. 14. Sweet and spicy — witness the PDA below! In the caption, Tom expressed his “amor” for the Brazillian model in not just one, but two languages. “My Forever Valentine!!! Te amo tanto amor da minha vida! ❤️” he wrote underneath the intimate picture.

Gisele made sure to return the V-Day love with yet another hugging photo, writing, “Happy Valentine’s day! Te amo! ❤️” We don’t need to wait until Cupid’s holiday, however, to see social media PDA between the two. They love to show one another off on Instagram! One of the most memorable pictures was snapped after Tom won his sixth Super Bowl title on Feb. 3, and Gisele sweetly caressed her champion’s face. It was just one of the many photos we saw of Gisele on the field with Tom, who added to his record of most Super Bowl wins after the 2019 game. Of course, their two kids Vivian, 6, and Benjamin, 9, joined in for the celebratory pictures, and Tom’s other son with ex Bridget Moynahan, 11-year-old John, attended the game as well.

Tom and Gisele are approaching their 10-year anniversary, after they married on Feb. 26, 2009! Although Tom has been the holder of Gisele’s affections for a decade, the former Victoria’s Secret model recently reflected on her relationship with Leonardo DiCaprio, 44. The pair dated on-again and off-again from 1999 to 2005, and Gisele opened up about the post “Gionardo” era. “No longer numbing myself with smoking, drinking and too much work, I was becoming more and more aware of things that I’d chosen not to look at,” she said of her and the Titanic star’s split in Porter magazine’s fifth anniversary issue. “Was I alone in wanting to do some serious soul-searching while he stayed the same? In the end, unfortunately, the answer was yes.”

It’s been a successful day of love. Check out even more cute of Tom and Gisele’s sexiest PDA moments in HollywoodLife’s gallery above!