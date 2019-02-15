Tiny & T.I.’s Daughter Heiress, 2, Is Already Rapping Like Her Daddy — Watch Cute Video

True to her name, Heiress proved she’s the heir to T.I.’s rap skills. Watch the rapper’s toddler show off her rhyme game!

T.I.’s legacy lives on! The “Wraith” rapper’s daughter, Heiress, 2, proved she can drop bars just like her papa, which Tameka “Tiny” Harris’ friend Shakur Sozahdah filmed in the most adorable Snapchat on Feb. 15. “Yummy in my tummy – yummy in my tummy,” little Heiress rhymed, to the tune of Migos’ “Walk It Talk It.” Her “auntie” provided the backup vocals, as she shouted ad libs like “Yahh!” and “Skrrt!” Listen to the toddler take the (invisible) mic below!

Heiress is following in her father’s footsteps, as she rapped in another one of Shakur’s Snapchat videos earlier this month! “Boom chicka whatcha chicka whatcha chicka boom,” she sang, which Shakur transcribed in an Instagram caption. Heiress even threw in some adorable ad libs like “Uh-huh,” proving she’s keeping up with today’s hip hop trends. And don’t worry, mom’s not being left out — Heiress is also continuing Tiny’s dance legacy that began with Xscape! Tiny shared a video of the toddler dancing to JoJo Siwa’s jam “Hold That Drama” on Feb. 5, and Heiress had an adorable message for the pop star in another video: “Hello JoJo, I love you…And, I want you to come to my birthday party, please!” Our hearts. Heiress turns three years old on March 26!

Meanwhile, Heiress’ dad also recently released some new verses, but they’re much less friendlier than “yummy in my tummy.” T.I. dropped a diss track against Floyd Mayweather on Valentine’s Day, after the retired boxing champ refused to boycott Gucci. Let’s keep the shade between the adults! He cooled off some steam by gifting his wife, Tiny, a glitzy new ring that he hid in a heart-shaped bouquet of roses for V-Day, which you can spot in the video below.

We’re now demanding a collab between Heiress and T.I, or even Tiny. Or, here’s a better idea — a family of three collab!