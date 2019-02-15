‘Proven Innocent’s Rachelle Lefevre: I Think Madeline Will ‘Go All The Way To Expose’ Gore Bellows

‘Proven Innocent’s Rachelle Lefevre spoke EXCLUSIVELY with HL about her role as a lawyer who was wrongfully convicted. Her character is going to go to great lengths to take down the man who put her behind bars.

Proven Innocent is switching up the legal drama series. The show follows Madeline Scott (Rachelle Lefevre), a talented lawyer with a taste for justice. Madeline and her brother, Levi Scott (Riley Smith), were wrongfully convicted at 18 for the murder of their friend, Rosemary. The case became a media sensation, and Gore Bellows (Kelsey Grammer) was the man who sent Madeline and her brother and jail for something they didn’t do.

HollywoodLife visited the set and talked with Rachelle about the show, including Madeline’s feelings about Gore. Madeline is out of prison and has created a life for herself, but she hasn’t forgotten what Gore did to her and her brother. “I think Madeline will go all the way to expose Gore,” Rachelle told HollywoodLife. “I don’t think there’s any stopping her. He stole 10 years of her life by putting her in prison for a crime she didn’t commit. I don’t think that that’s something that’s she’s just going to be able to move on from.”

But does Rachelle think Gore could be redeemed? She had a surprising answer. “I do think there’s a redeeming quality in Gore Bellows, and I think it’s sort of the tragedy of his character, which is that he genuinely believes that he’s on the right side,” Rachelle continued. “Those are the hardest villains to watch because it’s heartbreaking. Because you get the impression that if he could just see the truth that he could actually be an incredible ally. He’s the kind of guy you want on your team, and you want him in your foxhole. It’s just that he believes the wrong thing and so they can’t find their way to one another.”

Proven Innocent also stars Russell Hornsby, Vincent Kartheiser, Nikki M. James, and Clare O’Connor. The series will air Fridays at 9 p.m. on FOX.