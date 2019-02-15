Best Presidents’ Day Sales — Save Up To 60% Off Makeup, Candy, Clothes & More

Whatever your political affiliation, I think we can all agree on a sale, right? Presidents’ Day is Monday, February 18, and you can save big on shoes, clothes, bedding and much more.

Presidents’ Day is a national holiday, and I don’t know why, but it’s also inspiring retailers to put their stock on sale! Since so many people are off from work, it’s the perfect time to hit up the mall or do some online shopping to get the best deals! You can save on bedding, clothes, shoes, accessories, espresso machines, designer candy, hair products — you name it! See the best Presidents’ Day sales of 2019 below:

Lilly Pulitzer

Lillypulitzer.com

Dates: 2/15 – 2/18

Receive an exclusive Lilly Pulitzer golf ball set with a purchase of $75 or more.

Receive an exclusive Lilly Pulitzer Seaspray Wrap with a purchase of $200 or more.

Receive an exclusive set of Lilly Pulitzer towels with the purchase of $500 or more.

Allswell

Allswellhome.com

Sale: 15% off site-wide

Dates: 2/11 – 2/20

Code: 15FORALL

Hush Puppies

Hushpuppies.com

Sale: 20% Off Select Styles + Extra 20% Off Sale Styles

Dates: 2/17-2/19

Code: PRESDAY20

Sugarfina

Sugarfina.com

Sale: In-Store – Buy one, get on free on all Valentine’s Day cubes; Online – Buy 2 cubes, get one free (select items only)

Dates: 2/15 – 2/25

Lane Bryant

Promo Dates: 2/14-2/18

Promo: 40% off Apparel, Accessories, Sleepwear and Swim (Exclusions Apply)

Catherines

Promo Dates: 2/15-2/18

Promo: 40% off Apparel, Accessories, Bras and Sleepwear

Old Navy

Sale: Up to 50% Off Storewide and online

Dates: 2/11-2/18

Jeans from $15 (adults)/$10 (kids)

Tops from $6 (adults)/$5 (kids)

Women’s/Girls Dresses from $15 (women’s)/$10 (girls)

Women’s High-Rise Secret-Slim Pockets Rockstar from $28; Women’s Plus High-Rise Secret-Slim Pockets Rockstar from $28

RACHEL Rachel Roy

Rachelroy.com

Sale: 40-60% off SALE items

Dates: 2/15-2/18

Evine

Evine.com

Date: 2/17-2/18

Sale: Samsung television discounts across four different sizes (Samsung Q6 Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV)

ISOMERS Skincare At Evine.com

Date: 2/15 (1:30PM EST)-2/18

Sale: Up to 58% Off The Collection

Kate & Mallory Fashion At Evine

Date: 2/15-2/18

Sale: Up to 50% Off Collection

Illy

Mystery Offer:

Save 10%, 20% or up to 40%. The savings will be revealed in the cart. Must use code MYSTERY.

Start 2/15 – 2/19 at 9am EST

Innisfree

Deal: Toy Story baggu bag giveaways with $50 purchases

My innisfree reward members only

Period: 2/15-2/18; only on us.innisfree.com

Flora Dancia

Promotion: 20% off sitewide

Code: VALENTINE20

Duration: February 12th – 18th

Floradancia.com

Adrianna Papell

Promotion: 20% off sitewide

Duration: February 16th – 18th

Adriannapapell.com

Xabi Jeans

Promotion: 25% off entire website

Duration: Feb 11-Feb 18

True Religion

Promotion: $50 off denim- select styles

Duration: February 14th through February 20th

Truereligion.com

Promotion: 30% off new women’s spring true essential denim styles

Duration: February 16th- one day flash sale

Promotion: Free tee with $150 Purchase (in store only, exclusions apply)

Duration: February 14th through February 20th

Design Essentials

Promotion: 15% off all styling products

Duration: February 28th

Designessentials.com

DOSE of COLORS

Promotion: Buy One, Get One ALL Liquid Matte Lipsticks

Duration: February 7 – 10th

Doseofcolors.com

ESYM

Promotion: Free full size Rose Face Mist ($24 value) with orders $100+

Duration: February 6 – 18th

Esym.com

ACCS

Accessory Concierge

Promotion: 25% off entire site

Code: “HAILTOTHESALE”

Accessoryconcierge.com

Chinese Laundry

Promotion: Buy More, Save More (Buy $75+, Get 15%. Buy $100+, Get 20%, Buy $150+, Get 25%)

Code: BMSM25

Duration: February 16th – 18th

Chineselaundry.com

Hat Attack

Promotion: 25% off all fall styles on their website

Code: PRES25

Duration: Feb 15-Feb 19

Hatattack.com

Nora Sermez

Promotion: 20% off all regular priced items and special discount on the Gold Vermeil Rose Goddess Ring (sale price $95)

Duration: February 13th – 18th

Sermez.com

Parpala Jewelry

Promotion: 15% sitewide

Duration: Feb 15th to Feb 19th.

Code: holiday15

Veestro

25% off any purchase on Monday, February 18th

code PRESIDENT

Payton James

Promotion: 15% off sitewide

Code: SPRING19

Duration: February 16th – 18th

Paytonjamesusa.com

STOW

Promotion: 10% off site wide (excluding clearance and sale)

Duration: Feb 18th

Code: PRES19

Stowlondon.co.uk

Teva

Sale: Free expedited shipping $70+

When: February 16th-19th

Marks & Spencer

Sale: 20% off Site-wide

When: February 13th – 18th

Marksandspencer.com/us

commando

Sale: 40% off SOS with code LOVEME40

When: February 14th – 18th

Wearcommando.com

Mustela

In light of the “10 Year Challenge,” Mustela is sharing their own – see here for a transformation of our Hydra-Bebe lotion!

Offer: Save $3.00 on Hydra Bebe Body Lotion on MustelaUSA.com with code FROM2009

Vichy

20% off all orders on VichyUSA.com

Free deluxe sample of the NEW Vichy Clarifying Charcoal Mask on orders of $60+

Shu Uemura Art of Hair

Free travel size product on orders of $50+

AcneFree

$2 off AcneFree 24HR Acne Treatment Kit on Amazon with code 2CLEARAF

MŌDA Brush

Let’s celebrate MŌDA’s 7th birthday!

30-50% off all MŌDA Brushes (some exclusions apply)

DHC

Free shipping with code SHIPPING19 on DHCCare.com

EM Cosmetics

20% off all orders on EmCosmetics.com with code EM20