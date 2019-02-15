Best Presidents’ Day Sales — Save Up To 60% Off Makeup, Candy, Clothes & More
Whatever your political affiliation, I think we can all agree on a sale, right? Presidents’ Day is Monday, February 18, and you can save big on shoes, clothes, bedding and much more.
Presidents’ Day is a national holiday, and I don’t know why, but it’s also inspiring retailers to put their stock on sale! Since so many people are off from work, it’s the perfect time to hit up the mall or do some online shopping to get the best deals! You can save on bedding, clothes, shoes, accessories, espresso machines, designer candy, hair products — you name it! See the best Presidents’ Day sales of 2019 below:
Lilly Pulitzer
Lillypulitzer.com
President’s Day Gift with Purchase Promotion (this information is under embargo until 2/15)
Dates: 2/15 – 2/18
Receive an exclusive Lilly Pulitzer golf ball set with a purchase of $75 or more.
Receive an exclusive Lilly Pulitzer Seaspray Wrap with a purchase of $200 or more.
Receive an exclusive set of Lilly Pulitzer towels with the purchase of $500 or more.
Allswell
Allswellhome.com
Sale: 15% off site-wide
Dates: 2/11 – 2/20
Code: 15FORALL
Hush Puppies
Hushpuppies.com
Sale: 20% Off Select Styles + Extra 20% Off Sale Styles
Dates: 2/17-2/19
Code: PRESDAY20
Sugarfina
Sugarfina.com
Sale: In-Store – Buy one, get on free on all Valentine’s Day cubes; Online – Buy 2 cubes, get one free (select items only)
Dates: 2/15 – 2/25
Lane Bryant
Promo Dates: 2/14-2/18
Promo: 40% off Apparel, Accessories, Sleepwear and Swim (Exclusions Apply)
Catherines
Promo Dates: 2/15-2/18
Promo: 40% off Apparel, Accessories, Bras and Sleepwear
Old Navy
Sale: Up to 50% Off Storewide and online
Dates: 2/11-2/18
Jeans from $15 (adults)/$10 (kids)
Tops from $6 (adults)/$5 (kids)
Women’s/Girls Dresses from $15 (women’s)/$10 (girls)
Women’s High-Rise Secret-Slim Pockets Rockstar from $28; Women’s Plus High-Rise Secret-Slim Pockets Rockstar from $28
RACHEL Rachel Roy
Rachelroy.com
Sale: 40-60% off SALE items
Dates: 2/15-2/18
Evine
Evine.com
Date: 2/17-2/18
Sale: Samsung television discounts across four different sizes (Samsung Q6 Series 4K Ultra HD QLED Smart TV)
ISOMERS Skincare At Evine.com
Date: 2/15 (1:30PM EST)-2/18
Sale: Up to 58% Off The Collection
Kate & Mallory Fashion At Evine
Date: 2/15-2/18
Sale: Up to 50% Off Collection
Illy
Mystery Offer:
Save 10%, 20% or up to 40%. The savings will be revealed in the cart. Must use code MYSTERY.
Start 2/15 – 2/19 at 9am EST
Innisfree
Deal: Toy Story baggu bag giveaways with $50 purchases
My innisfree reward members only
Period: 2/15-2/18; only on us.innisfree.com
Flora Dancia
Promotion: 20% off sitewide
Code: VALENTINE20
Duration: February 12th – 18th
Floradancia.com
Adrianna Papell
Promotion: 20% off sitewide
Duration: February 16th – 18th
Adriannapapell.com
Xabi Jeans
Promotion: 25% off entire website
Duration: Feb 11-Feb 18
True Religion
Promotion: $50 off denim- select styles
Duration: February 14th through February 20th
Truereligion.com
Promotion: 30% off new women’s spring true essential denim styles
Duration: February 16th- one day flash sale
Promotion: Free tee with $150 Purchase (in store only, exclusions apply)
Duration: February 14th through February 20th
Design Essentials
Promotion: 15% off all styling products
Duration: February 28th
Designessentials.com
DOSE of COLORS
Promotion: Buy One, Get One ALL Liquid Matte Lipsticks
Duration: February 7 – 10th
Doseofcolors.com
ESYM
Promotion: Free full size Rose Face Mist ($24 value) with orders $100+
Duration: February 6 – 18th
Esym.com
ACCS
Accessory Concierge
Promotion: 25% off entire site
Code: “HAILTOTHESALE”
Accessoryconcierge.com
Chinese Laundry
Promotion: Buy More, Save More (Buy $75+, Get 15%. Buy $100+, Get 20%, Buy $150+, Get 25%)
Code: BMSM25
Duration: February 16th – 18th
Chineselaundry.com
Hat Attack
Promotion: 25% off all fall styles on their website
Code: PRES25
Duration: Feb 15-Feb 19
Hatattack.com
Nora Sermez
Promotion: 20% off all regular priced items and special discount on the Gold Vermeil Rose Goddess Ring (sale price $95)
Duration: February 13th – 18th
Sermez.com
Parpala Jewelry
Promotion: 15% sitewide
Duration: Feb 15th to Feb 19th.
Code: holiday15
Veestro
25% off any purchase on Monday, February 18th
code PRESIDENT
Payton James
Promotion: 15% off sitewide
Code: SPRING19
Duration: February 16th – 18th
Paytonjamesusa.com
STOW
Promotion: 10% off site wide (excluding clearance and sale)
Duration: Feb 18th
Code: PRES19
Stowlondon.co.uk
Teva
Sale: Free expedited shipping $70+
When: February 16th-19th
Marks & Spencer
Sale: 20% off Site-wide
When: February 13th – 18th
Marksandspencer.com/us
commando
Sale: 40% off SOS with code LOVEME40
When: February 14th – 18th
Wearcommando.com
Mustela
In light of the “10 Year Challenge,” Mustela is sharing their own – see here for a transformation of our Hydra-Bebe lotion!
Offer: Save $3.00 on Hydra Bebe Body Lotion on MustelaUSA.com with code FROM2009
Vichy
20% off all orders on VichyUSA.com
Free deluxe sample of the NEW Vichy Clarifying Charcoal Mask on orders of $60+
Shu Uemura Art of Hair
Free travel size product on orders of $50+
AcneFree
$2 off AcneFree 24HR Acne Treatment Kit on Amazon with code 2CLEARAF
MŌDA Brush
Let’s celebrate MŌDA’s 7th birthday!
30-50% off all MŌDA Brushes (some exclusions apply)
DHC
Free shipping with code SHIPPING19 on DHCCare.com
EM Cosmetics
20% off all orders on EmCosmetics.com with code EM20