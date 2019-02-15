Quavo, Terrence J & More Stars Light Up The Court At NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

Move over Steph Curry and Kyrie Irving. Here comes Bad Bunny, Amanda Seales, Quavo and more. Check out all your faves as they hit suit up for the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game!

You want some “star” power in your NBA All-Star weekend? You got it. For the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, some of the biggest names in music, television, and OTHER sports will hit the court of the Bojangles’ Coliseum on Charlotte, North Carolina on Feb. 15. Defending MVP Quavo is on roster, and he has a chance to become the third person in All-Star Celebrity Game history to repeat as MVP (joining Kevin Hart and Terrell Owens.) It should be a blast so check out all the highlights in the gallery above.

This year, the NBA All-Star Game is all about celebrating the Carolinas, and it’s not more apparent than in the Celebrity game. The home team will literally be that, as it will feature celebrity with Carolina roots (those born in, lived in, or were raised in North and South Carolina.) Plus, both teams will feature “hometown heroes,” like Jason Weinmann, a 47-year-old Marine who rescued North Carolina flood victims using a military transport vehicle during Hurricane Florence. The Away team will feature James Shaw Jr., a 29-year-old Nashville resident who disarmed a gunman in a local restaurant.

Speaking of which, fans will get to see some Carolina stars suit up for this game like: Mike Colter (Luke Cage actor), Chris Daughtry (recording artist), Terrence J (on-air host, actor), Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer), Dr. Oz (television personality), Rapsody (rapper, recording artist), Bo Rinehart (NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician), JB Smoove (actor, comedian), Steve Smith (NFL great), A’ja Wilson (2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year), Jay Williams (ESPN college basketball analyst), and Jason Weinmann (hometown hero).

Playing against these stars on the AWAY team are: Ronnie 2K (Director of Influencer Marketing, 2K Sports), Ray Allen (Naismith Basketball Hall of Famer), AJ Buckley (SEAL Team actor), Bad Bunny (recording artist), Stefanie Dolson (WNBA’s Chicago Sky center), Marc Lasry (co-owner, Milwaukee Bucks), Hasan Minhaj (actor, comedian, host of Netflix’s Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj), Quavo (rapper, recording artist), Adam Ray (comedian, About Last Night podcast), Amanda Seales (actor, comedian, recording artist), James Shaw Jr. (hometown hero), and Brad Williams (comedian, About Last Night podcast).

😱 @famouslos32 5⃣-POINT PLAY! He and Ray Allen lead all scorers at the half with 16 PTS apiece.#RufflesCelebGame on ESPN pic.twitter.com/kD6ByjlJC0 — NBA (@NBA) February 16, 2019

The real winner of the game will be the Special Olympics. Ruffles’ will donate $4,000 for every “4-pointer” made from the Ruffles’ 4-point RIDGE line. So, this game will see some of the biggest stars live out their NBA fantasies AND raise money for a good cause. Nice.