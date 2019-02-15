Miley Cyrus, Kate Middleton, Kendall Jenner & More Best Dressed Stars Of The Week

This week was New York Fashion Week, Valentine’s Day AND the Grammys, so you know there was some fab fashion! See pics below!

Miley Cyrus, 26, was red hot in a sheer Valentino ball gown at the premiere of Isn’t It Romantic on Feb. 11. It was one of her best looks ever! She’s not in the movie, but was walking the carpet in place of her hubby Liam Hemsworth, who reportedly has kidney stones. Yikes! The movie’s star Rebel Wilson was at the premiere as well, wearing a custom red Paolo Sebastian. She looked amazing!

At the Grammy Awards, Camila Cabello was one of our best dressed stars, wearing a pink sequin Armani Prive. Find out how to copy her exact ponytail from the carpet right here! Also at the Grammys, Bebe Rexha looked like a princess wearing a red Monsoori ball gown. She recently spoke out that major designers would not dress her because of her body size, and they seriously missed out on this major red carpet moment! She was flawless.

Kate Middleton wore a gorgeous Gucci gown at the 100 Women in Finance Gala at the Victoria and Albert Museum in London on Feb. 13. Earlier in the day, she wore a two-piece tweed suit from Dolce & Gabbana. Kerry Washington braved the cold New York City weather to head to Michael Kors during New York Fashion Week. She wore the designer, of course — a pink dress and a fab white coat. She was glowing and gorgeous, with a fuchsia lip and her hair in tight ringlets.

Kendall Jenner wore a satin blazer with no pants — just black tights — at the Stuart Weitzman Spring 2019 Campaign Release Party during New York Fashion Week on Feb. 12. Mary J. Blige wore a gorgeous orange Ralph & Russo gown to The Umbrella Academy TV show premiere in Los Angeles. The one shoulder trend is very popular right now. Finally, Taylor Swift looked like Cinderella leaving a BAFTAs after party on Feb. 10, wearing a light blue Max Mara coat over a blue Stella McCartney gown. See all of the best dressed stars of the week in the gallery attached above!