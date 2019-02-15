Meghan Trainor’s New Music Video Gives Fans An Intimate Look At Her Winter Wedding

Forget wedding pictures. Meghan Trainor just gave us a music video that showed her entire wedding to Daryl Sabara, from the winter wonderland décor to the moment they exchanged vows!

Meghan Trainor, 25, and Spy Kids star Daryl Sabara, 26, married in an intimate backyard ceremony on Dec. 22, 2018, and their wedding just got even more up close and personal — for us! Nearly two months after the nuptials, Meghan released her “Marry Me” video on Feb. 15, which serves as both a music video and recap of the wedding that took place in Los Angeles. Kudos to the videographer, because no detail was left out. The multi-tiered wedding cake, the newlyweds’ march down the aisle, the epic dance party afterwards — everything made it into the video. Watch it below.

The wedding planner also deserves a pat on the back, because the venue looked straight out of a high-end production of The Nutcracker! A canopy of white lights lit up the audience seats and walkway, and everything else followed the iced-out theme: there were white rose backdrops, and a reception room outfitted like a swanky igloo. The dozens upon dozens of crystals, beads and appliqués on Meghan’s Berta wedding dress illuminated even more, thanks to the same number of lights draped above the wedding party!

Here’s where it gets especially sentimental. You see, “Marry Me” wasn’t simply edited in as background music for the wedding video. The “Me Too” singer revealed she “walked down the aisle” to her own song, “Marry Me,” during an EXCLUSIVE interview with HollywoodLife! The song is actually a part of Meghan’s new EP, The Love Train, which dropped on Feb. 8 and “is literally [her] love story told in six songs,” the pop star told us. Meghan’s so head over heels for her new husband, she accidentally wrote “too many love songs” for her upcoming third album (Treat Myself), and decided to round them up for a separate project instead. “So I took those extra special love songs, and my manager was like, ‘Let’s try to run Valentine’s Day!’ And I was like, ‘All right, I have never seen that done before… So let’s do it!’” she recalled. An excellent idea.

Daryl proposed to Meghan on her 24th birthday in 2017, and they tied the knot on her 25th birthday. This love story has come full circle.