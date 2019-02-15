Brittany is pregnant, but she hasn’t told Marcelino — yet. In this EXCLUSIVE preview of the all-new ‘Love After Lockup,’ Brittany reveals her exciting news to a friend after some serious drama.

Brittany’s got a secret to tell! She’s talking to her friend Sascha about why she can’t fight when she spills the beans about her pregnancy. Sascha is the very first person to find out Brittany is pregnant. “Nobody knows. I haven’t told anybody. I haven’t even told Marcelino yet! Like, I haven’t told anybody,” Brittany explains to Sascha in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the Feb. 15 episode of Love After Lockup.

There’s been some major drama in Brittany’s life recently, but she’s trying to remain calm for her baby. For the time being, she doesn’t want Sascha to say anything to anyone regarding the pregnancy. “I need her to keep my secret because I don’t want to spoil the news about my pregnancy on this sh*t,” Brittany adds.

Brittany does go to talk to Marcelino, but she doesn’t mention her pregnancy at all. She tells Marcelino that doesn’t want any unnecessary drama in her life and wants to make sure he keeps it that way. She’s even willing to watch Amanda walk away! “Brittany is volatile,” Marcelino says. “Whenever she says it’s time for somebody to go, then it’s time for somebody to go. We’re dealing with felons.” Marcelino knows Brittany is not to be messed with!

The synopsis for the Feb. 15 episode reads: “Megan’s last-minute visit shakes Michael when his mom objects. Brittany’s party turns left when her ex arrives & she’s forced to reveal her secret. Scott’s big surprise for Lizzie. Caitlin’s devastating news. Clint’s shocking phone call from Tracie.” The hit show Love After Lockup airs Fridays at 9 p.m. on WE tv. Keep calm and carry on, Brittany!