Kylie Jenner Shows Off The Sexy Red Mini Dress She Wore For Travis Scott On Valentine’s Day

Kylie Jenner made herself up as the sexiest Valentine ever for Travis Scott. She wore a figure-hugging red mini dress while lounging under a giant rose-covered heart and we’ve got the pic.

Travis Scott is one lucky guy. After he went all out creating a Valentine’s Day tunnel of love featuring a series of giant heart-shaped archways covered in roses at her home, Kylie Jenner, 21 paid him back by wearing a sexy red mini dress to celebrate the romantic holiday. She shared a picture to her Instagram on Feb. 15 so her fans could get a look at what Travis got to see in in person. She’s seen wearing the figure hugging Moments Mini Dress in red by White Fox — which at $100 is a steal — while lying on the ground in a seductive pose. The outfit hugs her amazing curves, showing off her long legs, tiny waist and amazing cleavage.

Kylie is seen under the first heart archway, while dozens of red roses surround her on the ground on both sides. To add to the romantic feel, the room is lit with candles in clear vases among the blooms, and the room has a pink glow thanks to a fluorescent pink heart-shaped light at the end of the mirrored walkway. Kylie’ reflection can be seen on the metallic walkway so there’s double the hotness going on.

As hot and romantic as the setting is, Kylie and Travis could easily have had the most epic Valentine’s Day celebration of any of the Kar-Jenners. It’s pretty hard to top Kanye West getting Kenny G to perform a private concert for wife Kim Kardashian in a room filled with roses, which was such an over the top gift for the 38-year-old reality star. Travis’ three heart-shaped rose-covered arches in a romantic setting with Kylie wearing a sexy mini dress seems more intimate and special.

Fortunately Travis has a three-day break in his Astroworld: Wish You Were Here concert tour so he could fly back to LA and be with Kylie for Valentine’s Day. They’ll actually get to spend several days together as he’s not due back on the road until Feb. 17 when his tour resumes in Kansas City, MO. Last year on Valentine’s Day 2018, Kylie had just given birth to the couple’s daughter Stormi Webster exactly two weeks prior. With the ultra-romantic setting she and Travis had this year, maybe they made baby number two!