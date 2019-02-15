Kendall Jenner Reveals Why She’s Private About Love Life & Why She Ends Most Relationships So Quickly

Kendall Jenner has kept her dating life private throughout her public career – she spoke in a new interview about why she has chosen to do so! Find out why inside.

Despite living her life very publicly on Keeping Up with the Kardashians and the inherent nature of having her life intensely speculated upon from strangers due to her celebrity status, model Kendall Jenner, 23, has somehow managed to keep her dating life private! In a new interview with ZAZA WORLD RADIO, Kendall and her friend Hailey Baldwin Bieber, 22, spoke candidly about Kendall’s decision to keep her romantic life closed off from the world. “I’m in relationships for me and that other person, not for anybody else, so I don’t find the need to be flexing it like that,” Kendall said. “I don’t want to waste my time or anybody else’s.”

Hailey added in some context surrounding Kendall’s behavior when she’s in a relationship. “When Kendall loves, she loves super hard and I think that’s a great quality,” Hailey said, then joked that she knows what Kendall is like as a girlfriend because they’ve dated. “I’ve seen her go through her different experiences in relationships and I feel like, because you’ve never really talked about it, people don’t understand it. So like, they may have this idea and perception in their mind, that you know, you kind of maybe throw people in the trash when you’re done with them.”

“Oh my god Hailey,” Kendall responded. “Have a little respect!” But Kendall did acknowledge that she can be “ruthless” with ending relationships. “I get off it really easy, but it’s not for no reason. Someone has to do something to make me off it and like, I think that, especially because of the lifestyle that I live, everything is so like magnified, and everyone wants to know things. And especially about your love life and whatever, a lot of the relationships I’m in, I’m in it, and I’m in it with that one person, and I’m a very loyal person once I’m fully in it, but I think being in a relationship is something that should be – I mean, it’s the most private probably part of your life.”

Kendall said that she brings whoever she’s dating into her life with her friends, and doesn’t close that person off to her private social world. However, she said, she likes to keep her relationships from the public due to the scrutiny that could happen before she even knows if it’s something long-term.

“I think that letting everyone else into it, when you don’t know how it’s gonna go – I also have trust issues with anybody I bring into my life – a friend, a relationship, whatever – I need to make sure you’re here for the right reasons,” Kendall continued. “I don’t want to let the whole world have their opinion on something and let them fully into something if I don’t even know what’s gonna end up happening in the next couple of months. Cause then, it’s something that I have to explain.” Kendall said she doesn’t “want to do all that” unless she’s “certain in a relationship or it’s been awhile.”

“I’m not going to go out of my way too crazy to be that private, because then it’s just like, we’re not even having fun because we’re trying so hard,” the model said. “If I can control it, even just a little bit, I’m going to do that. I don’t need to be talking about things like that. I just don’t find it necessary.”

The model has been dating Philadelphia 76ers basketball player Ben Simmons, 22, since mid-2018, and hasn’t been too shy about their relationship – she has cheered on Ben at his basketball games, and they’ve been spotted out and about on date nights! We’re glad Kendall has chosen to conduct her dating life on her own terms, and that she’s been able to control one part of her life in the way that she wants.