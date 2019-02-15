Katy Perry & Orlando Bloom: Why Friends Weren’t Surprised At All By His Valentine’s Day Proposal

Orlando Bloom finally popped the big question to Katy Perry on Valentine’s Day, but it came to ‘no surprise for anyone’ — that’s because Katy was ‘dropping lots of hints’ for months! Here’s how, exactly.

Orlando Bloom, 42, are heading for the altar, after Orlando got down on one knee on Feb. 14! No one was blindsided by the engagement, however, and not just because Valentine's Day is the most popular day of the year to propose (well, second to Christmas). "Katy had been telling Orlando for a few months now that she wanted to get engaged," a source close to Katy EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. "The two have been talking about it since at least since fall, seriously, so the engagement comes to no surprise for anyone." Wow — that means Katy and Orlando were chatting up the prospects of marriage just months after Katy confirmed their reunion in March 2018! The pair began dating in 2016, but had broken up by Feb. 2017. Thankfully, they were spotted at an Ed Sheeran concert by Aug. 2017.

After giving their relationship a second go, "Katy had been dropping lots of hints to Orlando that she was ready for an engagement, even joking about the kind of ring she wanted," our source continues. If you take a look at Katy's engagement ring, it certainly suits the bubbly personality of the pop culture icon! Orlando gave the "Swish Swish" singer a flower-shaped ring with diamonds in the petals, and what appears to be a ruby at the center! If that's the correct gem, diamond expert Josh Marion estimated the ring to be worth "half a million dollars," but $5 million if it's a vivid pink diamond. Clearly, the Pirates of the Caribbean star didn't shy away from any ring suggestions, no matter how pricey the booty.

Despite Orlando and Katy's public engagement announcements — they both posted to their respective Instagrams on Feb. 15 — specific details of their relationship have not been freely shared. "After Katy's marriage to Russell [Brand] didn't work out, she was left absolutely heartbroken and expressed to friends she'd never get married again," our source explains, after Katy married the comedian in 2010, but he filed for divorce the next year. "Her relationship with Russell was so public, as was the breakup. when she learned how to keep it more private, she was more comfortable with everything…she loves attending events with Orlando, but always chooses to enter more quietly and or not arrive together. Orlando is often on set with her or visa versa and people don't even know." Her fiancé, meanwhile, was married to model Miranda Kerr from 2010 to 2013.

Everything is just different this time around. “They are both beyond ecstatic and everyone is really happy that Katy has opened herself up back to love and the idea of marriage again, especially her parents,” our source continues, referring to the singer’s parents Mary Perry and Keith Hudson. “Since they are so religious, marriage and its sanctity are extremely important to them.”