Kate Middleton Took Prince Louis For A Stroll Around A London Park On Valentine’s Day

Just having a bit of royal fun! Kate Middleton took Prince Louis out for a Valentine’s Day walk on Feb. 14! See the adorable mother and son pictures inside!

Kate Middleton, 37, celebrated the holiday of love with a very special person in her life – her son, nine-month-old Prince Louis! Kate was seen walking around with a stroller with young Louis inside at the Kensington Palace Gardens on Feb. 14, and the bonding time looked like a blast! Even though Kate isn’t exactly the most “normal” mother – she has to follow strict royal rules – that doesn’t mean she doesn’t want to take her son out for a nice walk in the park from time to time!

In the pictures the fan took, Kate appeared like any other mother with her child. She dressed for the occasion, with New Balance sneakers, sweatpants, a white and navy coat, and her hair down, and made sure that Louis was wrapped up and warm enough while being outside! Kate walked around in high spirits, according to Hello! magazine, and “politely smiled at people who recognised [sic] her.” Even when having a private afternoon with her son, she still showed others how much of a gracious royal she is!

The fan also captured a video clip with Kate and Louis near the water and birds! Another pair of people walked right past them – like Kate and Louis were just your average citizens of England! We bet Kate and Louis enjoyed the low-key event, and Louis probably loved spending time outside with his mom, just the two of them.

Kate’s stroll with Louis coincided with Prince William’s visit with Future Men, a charity that helps provide resources to soon-to-be fathers, which explained why the future king didn’t join in on their time in the park. We’re so glad to see Kate out and about, enjoying special time alone with her son – we hope her other children, George, 5, and Charlotte, 3, get to have fun park time with their mom, too!