Justin Bieber Smiles Wide While Roaming Around NYC With Hailey Baldwin In Louis Vuitton Bath Slippers

Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin were spotted out together in NYC on Friday morning. The couple who have been forced to spend a lot of time apart recently due to work obligations, were reunited and they looked happier than ever. Justin showed off his Louis Vuitton Slippers and Diamond Encrusted "DREW" Smiley Face Chains as the pair headed to his therapist for a joint session.
Justin Bieber looked happy as can be while strolling the streets of NYC in a pair of designer slippers! See the pics of Justin’s outfit as he hangs out with Hailey Baldwin Bieber.

Honestly, you never know what you’re going to see on the streets of New York City. A guy in an Elmo costume taking a smoke break in Times Square? Someone selling counterfeit Kylie Lip Kits and blocking the entrance to Chipotle? Or maybe it’s Justin Bieber walking around in Louis Vuitton slippers! Yes, you read that correctly. Not only did Justin drop major coin on a pair of designer bath slippers, but he broke them out to get dirty on the streets on Manhattan!

Justin was out with his wife, Hailey Baldwin Bieber, who looked totally cool with her hubs’ rather unique wardrobe choice. The couple were on their way to a therapist’s office, reportedly for a joint session. Justin looked ecstatic as he held hands with Hailey during their walk. He was also wearing a bright blue hoodie and excitedly flashed a diamond-encrusted smiley face “DREW” necklace to the camera. His new clothing line really has everything, doesn’t it? See the full pic of Justin and Hailey’s outfits below.

Interesting that he went with Louis Vuitton slippers, considering he just debuted a pair for Drew! The “Hotel SIippers” are already a hit, and sold out within moments of becoming available online. They’re basic, white slippers emblazoned with the brand’s smiley face logo — just like his necklace. At just $4.99 a pair, they were a major steal. Now that we think about it, maybe the demand was so high that he had to give away his pair and swap for the LV slides?

Hailey and Justin finally reunited in NYC after he took some time to himself to reportedly deal with depression. Going to therapy is such a great choice! Hailey, as a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, is dedicated to supporting her husband. “Hailey loves being Justin‘s wife and looks forward to loving and supporting him through his good times and these challenging ones,” the source said. “She wants to stay with him forever, even during his most difficult times. She is dedicated to Justin and will never turn her back on him, even when he is struggling. Hailey will always love and support her man, she is not going anywhere.”