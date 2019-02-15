Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox: Private Jet Forced To Make Emergency Landing — Are They OK?

Jennifer Aniston & Courteney Cox were both on a private plane that had to make an emergency landing after the aircraft lost a wheel or a tire!

A private plane carrying Jennifer Aniston and Courteney Cox that was supposed to land in Cabo San Lucas had to make an emergency landing at Ontario International Airport, according to TMZ. Apparently, the aircraft that the Friends co-stars were on lost either a wheel or tire during takeoff. The jet was all the way down in Mexico, but the crew made the decision that it was not safe to make the landing down in Cabo. After circling Ontario’s airport for hours in an effort to burn off fuel, the jet touched down safely. Watch the nerve-wracking landing below!

Jen was recently in the news after her epic 50th birthday bash at the Sunset Tower Hotel had an unexpected guest: Brad Pitt. “Friends were a bit surprised but not shocked to see Brad there, but Jen has been open and honest in the fact that they have spoken here and there since Jen’s breakup with Justin,” a source close to Jen told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “They’re friendly and they’re on fine terms which is why nobody was totally shocked, but they knew the press and everyone would talk about it. They’re not necessarily close, but more friendly.”

Meanwhile, one of Jen’s other exes gushed about her on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, Justin Theroux not only shared a sexy black and white image of Jen, he also penned a sweet note about her. He wrote, “Happy Birthday to this fierce Woman. Fiercely loving. Fiercely kind. ….and fiercely funny. ❤️ you B.”

