‘Now With Natalie’: Hailey Baldwin Reveals Her ‘Biggest’ Struggle With Her Career

Hailey Bieber (nee Baldwin) opens up in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the new docuseries ‘Now With Natalie’ about how she feels being in the spotlight 24/7 and why her career has been ‘difficult’ at times. Watch now!

Now With Natalie is a brand-new six-episode docuseries is set to premiere March 3, 2019 on the Hillsong Channel. The show, hosted by Natalie Manuel Lee, will feature relevant conversations with high-profile stars within the entertainment, sports, and fashion industries. HollywoodLife has an EXCLUSIVE preview of newly married Hailey Baldwin Bieber’s conversation with Natalie.

Even though she’s been in the spotlight and a rising star in the modeling industry for years now, Hailey admits that she’s still shocked that this is her life. “I’m still just, like, this is crazy. I can’t believe this is, like, my life, and this is happening. And I obviously believe in modesty, but a big part of my job is body and face and vanity,” Hailey says. “That is, like, the whole kind of premise of what I do, so it’s actually really difficult to try to be, like, well this is what I do for my job, but on Sunday I’m in church and that’s like a real thing for me and that’s a real lifestyle for me and Jesus is a real thing for me without it looking liking I’m compromising everything.”

Hailey is totally upfront about her biggest struggle regarding her career and the spotlight. “There’s so many other people doing this, and at the end of the day, people don’t care who you are,” she continues. “They don’t care who your family is. They don’t care where you came from because there’s always going to be somebody that’s prettier and cooler, and there’s going to be next one coming up every week, basically… I think the biggest thing I’ve struggled with is that I compare myself to people a lot.”

Natalie also notes that “this clip opens up the dialogue and ignites an opportunity for our culture to speak up about the difficulties we all have with comparing ourselves to others. The conversation [with Hailey] sheds a light that even one who is in the spotlight 24/7 deals with this. It’s imperative to be vulnerable as we are in a time in our lives where we all struggle with something, and healing comes from sharing and learning from others’ experiences.”

The docuseries will also feature conversations with Kelly Rowland, Los Angeles Lakers star Tyson Chandler, FEAR OF GOD designer Jerry Lorenzo, former Teen Vogue editor Elaine Welteroth, and celebrity fitness coach/motivational speaker Angela Davis.