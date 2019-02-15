Famous Los Dunks On The Competition To Win MVP At The NBA All-Star Celebrity Game

If the NBA All-Star Game needs an extra player, they just found one. At the end of the NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, it was hip hop star Famous Los who walked away with the MVP Award!

Did the NBA just find its next big superstar? Probably not, but rapper Famous Los just did win the MVP award at the 2019 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game on Feb. 15. The exhibition – featuring stars from the music, television, film and sports world – ultimately was to raise money for the Special Olympics AND allow these celebs to feel what it’s like to be an NBA baller. However, one rose above the rest, and that was Famous Los, 29, and his 22 points who nudged out the other high scorer, retired NBA star Ray Allen. Last year’s MVP Quavo passed off the trophy to Los, who revealed that the Migos member told him “He said I played a good game, that I was better than him and I deserve it. Quavo then said to Los, “I passed the torch to another good player.” Awww, great sportsmanship!

At the half, Ray and Los had each notched up 16 points a piece, while Quavo was on fire for the Away team in the second half. His teammate, comedian Hasan Minaj helped them make an epic comeback in the fourth quarter, bringing it to a two point game with 10 seconds left. This was by far one of the highest scoring and most competitive All-Star Celebrity games in recent memory so congrats to all the players for giving it their all. Well, except for rapper Bad Bunny who got minimal play time and was mocked mercilessly by commentators for his lazy on-court running and total lack of defense. The Home team eventually won 82-80 in such a squeaker.

Though the NBA has been holding an All-Star Celebrity game since 2003, they didn’t start naming MVPs until two years later. Brian McKnight was the inaugural All-Star Celebrity MVP, starting a club that would include Nelly, Tony Potts, Terrell Owens (twice), Michael Rapaport, Justin Bieber, Kevin Hart (four times, including when he shared the award with Arne Duncan), Win Butler, Brandon Armstrong, and Quavo in 2018.

FAMOUSLOS FIVE POINT PLAY OVER QUAVO! pic.twitter.com/IWLG5yj17S — Basketball Forever (@Bballforeverfb) February 16, 2019

This year’s NBA All-Star Celebrity Game aimed to raise up to $40,000 dollars for the Special Olympics (through the Ruffles RIDGE 4-point line, which would see the chip brand donate $4,000 for every shot made from the line.) It also was a chance to celebrate the Carolinas, as the HOME team featured a roster made up of celebrities with a deep connection to North and South Carolina.

The squad included Mike Colter (Luke Cage actor), Chris Daughtry (recording artist), Terrence J (on-air host, actor), Famous Los (comedian, social media influencer), Dr. Oz (television personality), Rapsody (rapper, recording artist), Bo Rinehart (NEEDTOBREATHE vocalist and musician), JB Smoove (actor, comedian), Steve Smith (NFL great), A’ja Wilson (2018 WNBA Rookie of the Year), Jay Williams (ESPN college basketball analyst), and Jason Weinmann, a 47-year-old Marine who rescued people from the flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.