‘RHOBH’s Erika Girardi Hopes Lisa Vanderpump Ends Her Feud With The Cast: ‘She Has My Number’

While Lisa Vanderpump has admitted she probably shouldn’t have done season nine of ‘RHOBH,’ co-star Erika Girardi hopes she gets a call from her former pal so that they can discuss her feud with the show’s cast mates

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills stars Lisa Vanderpump and Erika Girardi have been close for years, but the restaurateur has been in a feud with her co-stars that ran so deep she refused to film alongside them for most of season nine. Lisa has already said she probably shouldn’t have participated in the season as she was mourning the death of her brother along with opening a new West Hollywood hotspot TomTom. Erika tells us that she does have a soft spot for what Lisa was going through, telling HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY that “Of course I’m sensitive to that, yes absolutely. Of course,” and that “She knows my number,” if Lisa wants to give her a call and rekindle their friendship.

Erika tells us that the last time they spoke was in the fall when Lisa shot the first few episodes with her co-stars before opting to be filmed solo for the rest of the season. “I think the last time (they spoke) we were filming, probably September, October,” she tells us. Fans will finally get to see all of the drama that went down when RHOBH season nine premieres Tuesday, Feb. 12 at 9 p.m. ET on Bravo. “I think the viewers are going to love it — Lots of drama, lots of lifestyle and a good time,” Erika assures us.

Erika says “I’m not sad,” about the divided cast this season and that it brought her closer to her other co-star as a result. “I would say that. I would say that the other ladies and I who went to Europe bonded over a very unique experience,” she tells us of their trip to France that Lisa took a pass on