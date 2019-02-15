Kroy, Kim, and the rest of the Biermann family go to visit their friendly psychic in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the ‘Don’t Be Tardy’ season 7 premiere. The psychic notices that Kroy has ‘anxiety’ about what’s next for him!

The Biermann family goes to see Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s psychic, Rose, and Kroy Biermann has an interesting reading. “So you’ve got some anxiety. I could understand that,” Rose tells Kroy in our EXCLUSIVE preview. “You have a break here in your lifeline. This is when you changed from football to what you’re doing now.”

Kroy admits that he is trying to figure out what’s next for him after retiring from the NFL. He says: “I haven’t played football since 2015, so I’m just trying to transition my focus from being an athlete to now being… I don’t know… You know, what do I do?”

Brielle Biermann, Kim and Kroy’s oldest daughter, spoke with HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY about the upcoming season. “Looking back, I wish that I could redo last season,” Brielle told HollywoodLife. “We went to Key West. My mom came up with this song, and she got to perform it in front of all of these people. It was the first song she came up with really since Dont Be Tardy, and it was fun to see her go through the process of recording it and writing the lyrics and whatnot. You see Ariana [Biermann] struggle in a relationship, but not really struggle. She’s just trying to find herself and who she wants to be. I’m trying to find out who I want to be with because you’ll see how all that plays out, but I’m single this season for the first time in a few years, which I was really bummed out about at first, but I got over it easily.” Brielle also revealed that her ex-boyfriend, Slade Osborne, will be appearing in season 7.

Don’t Be Tardy season 7 premieres with back-to-back episodes on Feb. 17 at 9 p.m. on Bravo. The series will then shift to Fridays at 9 p.m. starting Feb. 22.