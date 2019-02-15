Are you ready for the trequel?! A brand-new teaser for ‘Descendants 3’ debuted during the live-action ‘Kim Possible’ DCOM on Feb. 15, and the movie is going to be the very definition of epic. Watch now!

Descendants 3 is going to be the TV movie event of the summer. The Descendants trilogy has all been building up to this. The new teaser that premiered during Kim Possible has the fandom psyched for Descendants 3. From the story to the music, Descendants 3 is going all-out. The teaser didn’t feature any dialogue or music, but we were on the edge our seats the whole time. A big battle is on the horizon, and it’s going to be INTENSE. Long live the VKs!

The synopsis for Descendants 3 reads: “This highly anticipated trequel continues the contemporary saga of good versus evil as the teenage daughters and sons of Disney’s most infamous villains (also known as the villain kids or VKs) — Mal (Dove Cameron), Evie (Sofia Carson), Carlos (Cameron Boyce) and Jay (Booboo Stewart) — return to the Isle of the Lost to recruit a new batch of villainous offspring to join them at Auradon Prep. When a barrier breach jeopardizes the safety of Auradon during their departure off the Isle, Mal resolves to permanently close the barrier, fearing that nemeses Uma (China Anne McClain) and Hades (Cheyenne Jackson) will wreak vengeance on the kingdom. Despite her decision, an unfathomable dark force threatens the people of Auradon, and it’s up to Mal and the VKs to save everyone in their most epic battle yet.”

Mitchell Hope will also be returning as King Ben, as well as Thomas Doherty and Dylan Playfair, who play Harry and Gil. All three of them had major roles in Descendants 2. Sarah Jeffery will reprise her role as Audrey. She appeared in the first Descendants movie and was referenced in the sequel. Descendants 3 is set to premiere this summer on Disney Channel and DisneyNOW.