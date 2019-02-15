Chrissy Teigen Jokes She Cheated on John Legend Before They Had Their Son — See Wild Comment

Chrissy Teigen, queen of stirring the social media pot, just wrote her most controversial comeback yet! See how she joked about cheating with a John Legend look-alike.

There’s a reason Chrissy Teigen, 33, is @commentbycelebs’ most featured star. The cookbook author has a sharp tongue on Twitter and Instagram, and arguably wrote her most savage one-liner on Feb. 15 — targeted at husband John Legend, 40, to make it even better. Chrissy shared a photo of their nine-month-old son Miles, and John couldn’t help but point out their father-son likeness. “He is me!” the “All of Me” singer commented, an innocent observation that Chrissy quickly took advantage of for joke material. “It’s important to cheat with people who look like your husband,” she replied. Ah, Chrissy is always giving us practical advice.

Unfortunately for Chrissy, her IG fans — one celebrity included — also noticed how much her son looks like a John mini me! “Honey, I Shrunk John Legend- coming to theaters this spring,” Katharine McPhee cleverly wrote. Dozens of fans echoed the American Idol contestant’s thoughts, writing sentiments like “that is literally John reborn” and “He looks more like john then [sic] John looks like John.” Halle Berry just appreciated the cuteness in general, as little Miles was wearing a baby tuxedo and Vans a size too big. “WOW I approve of this content,” the Catwoman actress commented.

Obviously, Chrissy didn’t actually cheat on her husband of five years — he’s just regularly at the mercy of her clever Twitter and Instagram posts. On Feb. 5, the Cravings: Hungry for More author shared a photo of her appearing to give John the cold shoulder. “Thank you, next,” she captioned the icy photo, but added a line not in Ariana Grande’s song: “(jk I love you).” She then tweeted a sneaky photo of John snoozing right before the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10. “No Grammys for us today. john got and EGOT and egot lazy,” Chrissy wrote over her sleepy husband. She’s referring to how John joined the elite EGOT “club” of people who have an Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony — the holy four. He recently entered EGOT status after winning an Emmy for Jesus Christ Superstar Live in Concert at the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Sept. 2018!

