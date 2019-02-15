Cardi B Hints At Wild Valentine’s Day Sex With Offset As They Grind To Her New Song

Cardi B and Offset were back together after a two-month breakup this Valentine’s Day, and she had some pretty naughty plans for him! See her raunchy message here.

To close out Valentine’s Day 2019, Cardi B dropped her newest collaboration, “Please Me,” with Bruno Mars. The lyrics to the song are all about getting it on, so needless to say…they’re pretty NSFW! Cardi celebrated the song’s release by posting a video of herself dancing to the track with her hubby, Offset, on Instagram. In the vid, he grinds up on her, and even bends her over to the beat of the music. “Happy Valentine’s Day,” Cardi captioned the post in all capital letters. “We getting real f***ing free tonight!”

Although she didn’t say it directly, this caption certainly seems to be hinting that she was going to show Offset a good time for the holiday. After all the, lyrics to the song are all about getting pleasured! Plus, she later posted a photo of herself naked in a bathtub full of flowers! Things have been super hot and heavy for Cardi and Offset since they got back together at the beginning of the month. She broke up with him in December amidst cheating rumors, and was pretty insistent that she would not take him back — although she did admit to using him for sex during the time they were split up.

However, Offset worked hard to prove to Cardi that he could be trusted, and ahead of Super Bowl weekend, she revealed that they were “working” on things. They spent that weekend packing on the PDA at parties, and confirmed they were officially back together by walking the Grammys red carpet as a couple on Feb. 10. Cardi even brought Offset onstage with her as she accepted the award for Best Rap Album!

Since then, these two have practically been inseparable. They also attended a pre-Valentine’s Day event together on Feb. 13, where she was spotted wearing her engagement ring for the first time since the breakup. Cardi performed during the party, and brought Offset up on the stage with her so she could grind against him while belting out one of her hits. Lucky guy!