Cardi B & Bruno Mars Team Up For Spicy New Collab ‘Please Me’ & It’s Making Twitter Blush

Cardi B and Bruno Mars just released the modern-day equivalent of ‘Pony,’ and fans are slow grooving along to the R&B jam. It even got Offset in the mood to grind!

Cardi B, 26, just dropped her first track as a Grammy Award winner, and it served as further proof of how she nabbed the prestigious “Best Rap Album” honor. Along with fellow Grammy-winner Bruno Mars, 33, the two released “Please Me” on Feb. 14, and the timing couldn’t have been more perfect — or strategic. It’s the ultimate babymaking music, reminiscent of ’90s R&B tracks! Throughout the song, Cardi and Bruno tease one another with NSFW lyrics: “On the dance floor (Uh-huh) / No panties in the way (Nope),” Cardi sings in one of the verses, and together they sing, “I’m gonna ride it / Do it just how you like it / Tonight and after that / Let’s do it one more time.” Ginuwine would be proud!

The song accomplished its job, as it got Offset, 27, grinding on Cardi. After “Please Me” dropped, Cardi shared a video of her husband hip thrusting on her face, and he even bent her down at the end. Yeehaw! “HAPPY VALENTINES DAY WE GETTING REAL F***ING FREE TONIGHT 😝😝😝,” Cardi captioned the grinding session. It looks like they’re picking up where they left off on the dance floor at Dan Bilzerian‘s Valentine’s Day party in Bel-Air on Feb. 13, where Cardi was wearing her engagement ring! As you can tell, this reunion’s going smoothly. After Cardi announced their split on Dec. 5, 2018, they made their first red carpet appearance as a united front at the 2019 Grammy Awards on Feb. 10, and tongue kissed to prove they’re working things out.

Offset’s just one of many fans grooving along to Cardi and Bruno’s latest collab, after they last partnered on the 2018 track “Finesse (Remix).” The song immediately started trending on Twitter, and one listener wrote, “@BrunoMars came all the way through with these vocals on #PleaseMe 😜😏 thanks @iamcardib for this baby maker 😝.” Another fan had similar sentiments, tweeting, “I’m gonna have this on song stuck in my head for awhile!!!! Love it!! @BrunoMars sang the hell outta that!!! @iamcardib damn!!! I didnt know she could sing like that!!!#PleaseMe 🔥🔥🔥🔥.” Now go listen to “Please Me” with your SO below!

And we’re back to regular programming. Bruno and Cardi have a hit out again, Offset and Cardi are grinding once more — let’s keep this energy!