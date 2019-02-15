‘Love After Lockup’: Fans Weep With Caitlin Over Her Mom’s Sudden, Shocking Death

Viewers have seen how ‘Love After Lockup’s Caitlin has had an estranged relationship with her mom that she was trying to repair. Sadly she’ll never get the chance as she just revealed that her mother suddenly died in her sleep

32-year-old accountant Caitlin has been very open on WE tv’s Love After Lockup about her rocky relationship with her mother throughout her life. She even stormed out when her mom Vickie came to meet her recently released from prison beau Matt for the first time, though they eventually made peace and hugged it out. Sadly, that turned out to be the last time Caitlin ever saw her mother. She revealed on the Feb. 15 episode that her mom had suddenly passed away in her sleep, leaving her a virtual orphan as her father and both of her grandparents had also died within the last three years. It was so heartbreaking that fans took to Twitter to say how it brought them to tears.

“This last weekend I got a call from my aunt and my mom passed away in her sleep unexpectedly. She complained she had a headache the night that she passed. She went, she laid down and she didn’t wake back up,” Caitlin revealed with swollen eyes from crying and tons of emotion in her voice. “It wasn’t like cancer or anything like that. She had a headache, she went to bed and didn’t wake up. Nobody sees that coming,” she explained as she started to weep.

Many viewers were able to relate, as losing a loved one in a sudden way is so deeply painful and blindsiding. “This scene with Caitlin so difficult for me to watch…my mom passed away 2 1/2 years ago. One is the hardest things to EVER experience,” one fan tweeted while another added “Poor Caitlin. Losing a parent is so hard.” “I’m so sorry for your loss, Caitlin. My heart goes out to you,” one fan told her while another tweeted “Dang my heart aches for Caitlin because she didn’t even get to make things right with her mom.” This poor woman just can’t catch a break.

At least Caitlin’s fiance Matt tried to step up and cheer her up. They’re still living in his mom’s house and he brought in her dog Sparkles for Caitlin to cuddle with in an attempt to lift her spirits. Now that her mom is dead, Matt is pretty much all Caitlin has in the world and as viewers have seen, their relationship has been incredibly unstable. From his going back to partying with pals, refusing to look for work and even getting huffy about looking for apartments so they could have a place of their own, he’s been one big chore for Caitlin. Hopefully he’ll be supportive during her time of terrible loss.