Brad Pitt was ‘super friendly’ while attending an art show on Valentine’s Day, according to a new report! Check out Brad smiling at the event here!

Brad Pitt attended the Frieze Los Angeles art fair at Paramount Picture Studios on Feb. 14, and according to an eyewitness, he seemed to be in a good mood going solo to the event. “I spoke with Brad while I was at Frieze,” New York City gallerist Hong Gyu Shin revealed to Us Weekly. “We spoke about the fair, and we had a lovely conversation, and he was an excellent individual… He was in a good mood and super friendly. Brad is one of the nicest celebrities I’ve ever met.” Check out Brad all smiles posing with Hong below!

We reported earlier how Brad has apparently apologized to Jennifer Aniston for how he handled their divorce. A source revealed to Us Weekly that Brad “doesn’t like to dwell on the past,” and “of course wishes he’d handled the end of their marriage in a more thoughtful manner. He asked for Jen’s forgiveness a long time ago and she gave it.”

Meanwhile, Brad was left with positive feelings after attending Jen’s birthday party at the Sunset Tower Hotel on Feb. 9. “Brad [Pitt] felt good seeing Jennifer [Aniston] again and spending time with her at her birthday party,” a source close to Brad told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Brad has done a lot of work on himself since being in a relationship with her, so he feels like a different guy. He also still has a lot of love for Jen, his [first] ex-wife. He hopes attending her birthday party may be the start of a new beginning in their journey together. He is trying to keep an open mind about everything.”

