Alexis Ohanian Shares Secret Routine With Serena Williams That Has Kept Their Romance Thriving

Married couple Alexis Ohanian and Serena Williams keep their love alive in one simple way! Read inside for the romantic activity he does for Serena every week!

While Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, 35, and tennis legend Serena Williams, 37, have been married for a couple of years, they still manage to find ways to keep the romance alive! Serena’s husband revealed on Valentine’s Day, in an as-told-by article for Glamour, that his breathtaking surprises like putting up billboards and trips to Venice, Italy aren’t all he does to show his love for his athletic wife – they keep an important weekly tradition (when their schedule allows) that shows how much he cares!

“We have a simple Sunday tradition,” Alexis said. “Growing up, my dad would make pancakes every Sunday. They were delicious, but it wasn’t just about the food. It was about being together. So on Sunday mornings, I make breakfast for the family and it doesn’t cost me a thing, except for gluten-free flour (I had to modify Dad’s recipe a bit), some eggs, almond milk, a secret ingredient, and berries ([their one-year-old daughter Alexis] Olympia loves raspberries).”

Alexis said that they take this time to close themselves out from the rest of the world, and focus on family time together. “There are no phones, just conversation,” he said. “And we’ll spend the day together lounging around the house, or playing hide-and-seek, or going for a swim in the pool. Just being a family on those days means so much to both of us — more than a billboard, a video montage, or a whirlwind trip to Italy. And before you ask: No, I won’t tell you my pancake recipe.”

He also revealed that he introduced Serena to Google Calendar, so they both can be aware of the other’s schedule, which makes things like spontaneous phone calls and FaceTimes easier while their careers keep them apart for weeks at a time. While Alexis and Serena clearly have the means to do extravagant romantic getaways and gift one another luxurious presents, it’s so special that they keep their love alive in the best way possible – just by spending time with one another!