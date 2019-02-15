21 Savage shared shocking new details of his experience being detained by ICE in his first interview since the arrest. Watch here to hear the harrowing details.

21 Savage won’t be silenced following his Feb. 3 detention by ICE. The 26-year-old rapper spoke out about what went down on the day that ICE placed him in custody, due to the fact he had been living in the country illegally. “I was just driving,” he recalled in a new interview with Good Morning America on Feb. 15. “And I just seen guns and blue lights. And then, I was in the back of a car. And I was gone,” .The rapper also revealed that ICE never even told him he was under arrest at the time. “They didn’t say nothing. They just said, ‘We got Savage,'” he added.

The rapper has since been released from the ICE detention center he was being held at, and when reflecting on the incident, he claimed that it was no accident he was picked up that day. “It was definitely targeted,” the rapper said with confidence. Despite everything, the musician remained positive throughout the chat. “I feel like I done been through so much in my life, like, I learned to embrace the times when I’m down ’cause they always build me up and take me to a new level in life,” he admitted. “So it’s like even if I’m sitting in a cell on 23-hour lockdown, in my mind, I know what’s gonna come after that. So, I’m not happy about it. But, I’m accepting of it.”

Savage was arrested by the United States Immigration and Customs Enforcement in Atlanta over Super Bowl weekend. 21 Savage is originally from the United Kingdom, and had been living in the United States illegally since 2006, according to officials. The musician first entered the country at the age of 12, in 2005, but his visa eventually expired. When stating their reasons for arresting the rapper, ICE also leaned on the fact that 21 Savage had been convicted of felony drug charges in 2014.

Despite his celebrity status, it took nearly ten days for the rapper to be released from custody. His lawyers shared the news of the release on Feb. 12 via an official statement. “21 Savage has been released on bond,” read a statement from lawyers Charles H. Kuck, Dina LaPolt, and Alex Spiro. “For the past 9 long days, we, on behalf of She’yaa Bin Abraham-Joseph, known to the world as 21 Savage, have been speaking with ICE to both clarify his actual legal standing, his eligibility for bond, and provide evidence of his extraordinary contributions to his community and society. In the last 24 hours, in the wake of the Grammy Awards at which he was scheduled to attend and perform, we received notice that She’yaa was granted an expedited hearing.”