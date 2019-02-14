What To Wear On Your Valentine’s Day Date Tonight — Last Minute Ideas

February 14 seemed to sneak up on all of us this year, and if you have a last minute date tonight and nothing to wear, read our top tips to ensure a sexy night!

You don’t need to go all Taylor Swift wearing a pink satin skirt and red crop top, but wearing pink or red on Valentine’s Day is, by far, the easiest fashion choice you could make. If being so “Valentine in your face” isn’t for you, you could wear black or white, and accessorize with red heels! That would a super sexy surprise for your date! On Feb. 14, it’s all about romance, so break out the ruffles and bows, in whatever color you have! See more stars wearing pink and red in the gallery attached above!

If you’re looking to amp up the sex appeal, opt for lace or sheer. Satins and silks are great fabric choices that were basically made for touching! Pair your look with a gorgeous red or hot pink lipstick (perhaps the new Fenty Beauty Stunna Lip Paint In Unlocked?) and slap on some highlighter to get glowing. False lashes, like the easy-to-apply Ardell Magnetic Lashes, are always a good choice. If you’re truly serious about your look-at-me lashes, I prefer lash extensions (I go to Envious Lashes in NYC) — they last for weeks and you don’t have to wear any other eye makeup to look like a total bombshell!

Since it’s the dead of winter, get a faux tan that looks totally real and smells amazing with the brand new St. Tropez Self Tan Whipped Marshmallow Bronzing Mousse. Gone are the days of that “self tanner” smell — this one is sweet. Of course, don’t forget to shave since your legs have been hiding in tights for months. I like the new Skintimate 4-Blade Vanilla Sugar Disposable Razor, which gently exfoliates while shaving. And feel and look extra sexy with some Victoria’s Secret lingerie. They have everything from cute cotton PJs with hearts to insanely sexy lace teddies! Happy Valentine’s Day!