‘The Umbrella Academy’: 5 Things To Know About The New Superhero Netflix Series

‘The Umbrella Academy’ is about to be your next TV obsession. The Netflix series will drop Feb. 15. So, what is ‘The Umbrella Academy’ all about? Here’s what you need to know.

The Umbrella Academy is the new Netflix show you need to know about. The 10-episode superhero series is fun and full of action. Before you binge the show, HollywoodLife has a rounded up a list of 5 key things you should know about The Umbrella Academy.

1. The Umbrella Academy is based on a famous comic book series. The Umbrella Academy was written by Gerard Way and illustrated by Gabriel Bá. The first issue was released in 2007. Three volumes of The Umbrella Academy comics have been released. The Umbrella Academy won a 2008 Eisner Award for Best Finite Series/Limited Series.

2. The Netflix series is going to be one heck of a ride. The synopsis for the show reads: “On the same day in 1989, forty-three infants are inexplicably born to random, unconnected women who showed no signs of pregnancy the day before. Seven are adopted by Sir Reginald Hargreeves, a billionaire industrialist, who creates The Umbrella Academy and prepares his “children” to save the world. But not everything went according to plan. In their teenage years, the family fractured and the team disbanded. Now, the six surviving thirty-something members reunite upon the news of Hargreeve’s passing. Luther, Diego, Allison, Klaus, Vanya and Number Five work together to solve a mystery surrounding their father’s death. But the estranged family once again begins to come apart due to their divergent personalities and abilities, not to mention the imminent threat of a global apocalypse.”

3. The show features a stellar cast. Here’s how the cast fleshes out: Ellen Page is Vanya Hargreeves (a.k.a. The White Violin/Number Seven); Tom Hopper is Luther Hargreeves (Spaceboy/Number One); Robert Sheehan is Klaus Hargreeves (The Séance/Number Four); Emmy Raver-Lampman is Allison Hargreeves (The Rumor/Number Three); David Castañeda is Diego Hargreeves (The Kraken/Number Two); and Colm Feore is Sir Reginald Hargreeves (The Monocle). Aidan Gallagher stars as The Boy/Number Five. Mary J. Blige and Cameron Britton play Cha-Cha and Hazel. Kate Walsh and Ashley Madekwe also star.

4. Aidan Gallagher’s character was tough to cast! Showrunner Steve Blackman explained how The Boy was cast. “Aidan Gallagher was the tricky one because I had seen 300 boys by that point and I thought no one can play a 58 year old man in this kid’s body until Aidan came around and he just said like, ‘I’ll kill for this part,'” he told Den of Geek.

5. A film version was once in the works. A movie was being developed as early as 2010. However, a film version never came to fruition. The TV series was announced in 2015, and Netflix picked up the series in 2017.