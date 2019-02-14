Valentine’s Day: Hot Lingerie Looks To Wow Your Date Tonight & All Year

If there is a day for lingerie, it’s Feb. 14! Whether you’re looking to impress a new boyfriend, your husband of 10 years, or just want to feel sexy for yourself, check out our lingerie picks!

There is something about wearing sexy lingerie that feels empowering and exciting. On February 14th, there are a ton of fashion options to make sure you’re feeling the love. Yandy has a TON of red hot looks, and most of them are on sale now! You can save up to 55 percent on bralettes, teddies and robes. They have a bunch of options under $15, plus, there are plus size looks available.

Of course, Victoria’s Secret has everything you’ll need, whether you have a hot date with your man or a hot date with Netflix and your couch. Sometimes I feel sexiest in little cotton short sets, and they have a ton of adorable options with hearts, lips and more festive prints. VS Angel Jasmine Tookes just told us her Valentine’s Day plans EXCLUSIVELY, “My boyfriend is not going to be with me on Valentine’s Day so I think I’ll call some of the girls, and we’ll do a fun movie night, and get some satin PJs.”

Romee Strijd agreed about having a cozy night at home. Her Valentine’s Day plans are “putting our satin PJs on, and doing a movie night in.”

Fashion Nova is a super trendy brand loved by the Kardashians and Kylie Jenner, and they have lingerie picks, too! They have lacy robes, velvet panties and much more, and almost everything is under $20! See all of our date night picks in the gallery attached above!