T.I. Drops Epic Diss Track Against Floyd Mayweather For Supporting Gucci: You’re ‘Old & Greedy’

For Valentine’s Day, T.I. gifted Floyd Mayweather with a brutal diss track for not supporting the Gucci boycott. He even threw in cover art of Floyd wearing a mock version of the Gucci sweater accused of blackface!

This is no sneak diss — this is full-blown shade! T.I., 38, who’s pioneering a Gucci boycott, just dedicated a savage diss track called “F*** N****” to Floyd Mayweather, 41, after the retired boxer indulged in a Gucci shopping splurge on Feb. 11. T.I. dropped the track on Feb. 14 — happy Valentine’s Day, Floyd. “Old greedy ass n**** only thinking about his self,” T.I. rapped in one of the lines. He clearly doesn’t approve of Floyd’s track record in philanthropy, as he added, “Don’t give a f*** how much money you have / What did you do with it? How did you use it to make an impact and influence the wealth for the better?” Accompanying the scathing lyrics was cover art of the boxer, who was edited wearing a mock version of Gucci’s sweater that was accused of blackface.

On Feb. 6, Gucci apologized for releasing a $890 black sweater that had red lips around a mouth cutout. T.I. didn’t accept the apology, and the BlacKkKlansman director called his 9.8 million Instagram followers to stop “buying,wearing,and supporting” the Italian label in an lengthy message. Floyd didn’t care to rally alongside T.I., however, as he hit up a Gucci branch in Beverly Hills on Feb. 11. “I’m not a follower…You know when everybody else they say, ‘Everybody gonna boycott?’ I say guess what, this boy gonna get on a yacht and live life,” he told TMZ, while he and his entourage sported Gucci bags in their hands.

Speaking on the Black Lives Matter movement, the undefeated boxing champ said, “We all know racism still exists but that’s not gonna stop my drive. I’ve got friends from all walks of life and to me of course, black lives matter first…but my thing is this, I’m gonna continue to go out there live life and be happy.” Anyways, the diss track probably won’t even faze Floyd. “You said [T.I. and Spike Lee are] gonna be upset with me? I love it, I love it, I love it. See, the thing is this, I live for myself. I do what I want to do,” he also told TMZ.

And the feud between T.I. and Floyd is given new life. In 2014, T.I. allegedly “took a swing” at Floyd inside a Las Vegas Fatburger, and the scene erupted into a full-on brawl over drama involving T.I.’s wife Tameka “Tiny” Harris, according to TMZ.