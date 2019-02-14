‘Teen Mom 2’s Kailyn Lowry Reveals Why She’ll Never Date Another Man On TV & If She’ll Marry Again

Kailyn Lowry’s messy split with Dominique Potter was hard to bounce back from, but the ‘Teen Mom 2’ star EXCLUSIVELY told us how she’s handling new relationships, & if she sees marriage in her cards!

It’s been more than six months since Kailyn Lowry, 26, split with her ex, Dominique Potter, and she’s still reeling from the breakup. After her messy split, the Teen Mom 2 star is treading carefully when it comes to future relationships, and she EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife why in a new interview. “I dated somebody who went to the tabloids and sold interviews to, and I just am nervous to date somebody else on TV, and give them that platform to essentially use that platform I give them to use against me. That was shocking to me because not even my son’s fathers have done that. So, I just want to be really careful moving forward in any relationship to just keep it private,” she told us in the chat. The reality star also didn’t hesitate to say which ex was the one profiting off her fame. “Yeah,” she replied, when asked if it was her most recent ex, Dominique.

Following the drama-filled breakup, the mother-of-three tweeted that she would never date another guy again, and she clarified that statement during our interview. “Definitely not on TV,” she said, when speaking of her future relationships. “I definitely don’t want any more relationships on TV in any way, shape or form. I’m not going to do it.”

However, despite the less than desirable outcome of her relationship with Dominique, and her failed marriage to ex, Javi Marroquin, Kailyn still has hope for a happy ending. “I think I would get married again,” she tells HollywoodLife. “I always go back and forth with it, like I would never do it again. But, I think in the right situation with the right person, I think so.” That being said, Kalyn has a check list for her future spouse. “Good with kids, job, car, some goals,” she says, when speaking on what she looks for in a parter. Take notes, ladies and gents!

It sounds like the Teen Mom 2 star is getting all of her ducks in a line, but she still hasn’t quite panned things out with her co-star, Jenelle Evans, 27. Their heated feud only escalated in 2019, but Kailyn told us that she’s taking the high road. “Despite the drama that Jenelle and I have, I had actually reached out to her, I tweeted it, I reached out to our executive producer, Larry [Musnik], to see if everything was fine,” Kailyn revealed to us. But she claimed she heard crickets. “I didn’t get a response from anybody. So I just leave them and their situation alone because it’s none of my business,” she added, in the chat.