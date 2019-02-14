Taylor Swift Will Do ‘A Lot Of Singing’ In New ‘Cats’ Movie & Is ‘Working Really Hard’ On Nailing The Role

This is no cameo — Taylor Swift’s role as Bombalurina in the film adaption of ‘Cats’ requires major screen time! Here’s how the singer is making sure fans will ‘love’ her first movie gig since 2014.

How appropriate is it that Taylor Swift, lover of felines, is playing one herself in the film adaption of Cats? Specifically, she’s assuming the role of the bombshell of the cast, Bombalurina, which she confirmed with a trailer selfie on Jan. 22 — see it below! The film is set to premiere on Dec. 20, and Taylor, 29, is taking that approaching date seriously. “Taylor is doing really well, she is working hard on her role on Cats,” a source EXCLUSIVELY tells HollywoodLife. Of course, there’s an added perk for the “Delicate” singer: “Taylor loves her cats so this is going to be so much fun to see her in this movie.” And you’ll be seeing her a lot.

“It’s a musical, and so if you know the role she is playing, [Bombalurina], you know that she will be doing a lot of singing,” our source reveals. Yes, seriously! If you take a look at the set list from the original musical, Bombalurina is one of the most recurring names on it. If the film follows the original list of musical numbers, we can expect Tay to join in for classic songs like “The Old Gumbie Cat” and “Macavity: The Mystery Cat.” On the possibility of new songs being added, our source says, “There may not be any new original music, but Taylor is doing an awesome job and her fans are going to love it.”

Taylor’s especially excited to return to acting, after last appearing in the 2014 film The Giver. “Taylor is excited about taking a break from music and getting back to work on her acting career,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife in Dec. 2018. “Taylor has a lot of passion for her acting career and has been reading scripts for years, waiting for the right roles with the right timing in her schedule, which is now.” Joining Taylor on the big screen will be more household names: Jennifer Hudson (Grizabella), Ian McKellen (Gus The Theatre Cat), James Corden (Bustopher Jones), Idris Elba (Macavity) Judi Dench (Deuteronomy), Jason Derulo (Rum Tum Tugger) and Rebel Wilson (Jennyanydots).

