Steve Harvey & Mo’Nique: Will She Ever Forgive Him After Their Fight On His Talk Show?

Mo’Nique and Steve Harvey got into a heated argument on his talk show over comments about her allegedly being ‘blackballed’ in Hollywood. While he apologized to her, we’ve got details on if she’s ready to forgive him.

Mo’Nique and Steve Harvey had a super intense conversation on his talk show Steve that aired on Feb. 13 where they discussed her allegedly being “blackballed” in Hollywood following her refusal to campaign for her 2010 Best Supporting Actress Oscar for Precious. She and Steve discussed a past comment where he said the comedienne “burnt too many bridges and there’s nothing I can do for her now.” He offered to help try to settle her differences with people in Hollywood that she’d rubbed the wrong way and apologized for not calling her when he made the remark about her being blackballed. He even told her “I don’t like the fact you’ve been blackballed…I want this to end for you. Because I love you.” So has Mo’Nique taken his apology to heart?

“ Mo ‘ nique appreciated Steve ‘s apology and their conversation has started the process of repairing the damage to their relationship but no, I wouldn’t say she has forgiven him , not yet. He hurt her so much, she trusted him like family so when he didn’t have her back, when he said what he said, it was a huge betrayal. She does feel his apology was sincere and they’re on the road to fixing their relationship, but she needs more time, and more action on his part, to really, truly forgive him,” a source close to the 51-year-old funny lady tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

The much-anticipated interview began when Steve told her “You have been a problem. Let’s go. You started getting labeled as difficult, why do you believe that happened and do you see that changing and why?” The Precious star told him that ““I said no to some very powerful people.” It didn’t help that she went off on Oprah, Lee Daniels and Tyler Perry, during a 2017 standup routine in New York City. At the time she ranted “I was not blackballed. I was whiteballed…Thank you, Mr. Lee Daniels. Thank you, Mr. Tyler Perry. Thank you, Ms. Oprah Winfrey,” while telling them to ““suck my d***.” Steve told her with honesty, “These people owe you an apology. You owe those people an apology.” and he wanted to bring them together privately to talk things through. “Then I’m gonna ask them to say it publicly so you can get the release that you need,” he promised.