‘Marriage Boot Camp’: Soulja Boy Confronts Nia After He Accuses Her Of Slamming A Door In His Face

Soulja Boy and Nia Riley’s drama continues in this week’s all new ‘Marriage Boot Camp’! Watch the rapper confront Nia and accuse her of slamming a door in his face in this EXCLUSIVE clip! And, See how it goes when Shawne Williams steps in to mediate…

The tension between on-again, off-again lovers, Soulja Boy, 28, and Nia Riley hits a breaking point in an all new episode of WEtv’s Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition, titled “Sex, Lies & FaceTime” — airing Thursday, February 14 at 10/9C. After last week’s episode, titled “Mazed and Confused,” which dealt with the ongoing issue of Fizz and Nia’s past — this week, Soulja still can’t seem to let it go. In an EXCLUSIVE clip from Thursday’s episode, Soulja finally confronts Nia with the help of Shawne Williams, who eventually steps in to help mediate.

The clip opens in the middle of an awkward scene, where the couples are sitting in one room as Soulja and Nia are separated. Dr. Ish goes over to Soulja to ask if he’s been with Nia while staying in the house, or if he’s seen her with another man. “I know she knows Fizz,” Soulja replies. In case you missed it, during the January 31st episode, Dr. Ish and Dr. V hit the couples with a surprise when they wife swapped them, forcing Nia and Fizz to pair together. Little did everyone know that Nia and Fizz once dated. And, Soulja wasn’t happy.

The clip goes on to show Soulja explain his side of things in the confessional. “The first thing I see is you and him at the table. Obviously, I’m going to think something,” he says, as a clip of Nia and Fizz plays from a previous episode. “You keep throwing this sh-t in my face, I’m going to feel some type of way, even if it’s true or not.”

Meanwhile, Nia is being consoled by Dr. V behind closed doors. “Men like him don’t change, boys like him don’t change,” Nia can be heard saying. That’s when Shawne looks at Soulja and says, “Let’s go get her, man,” talking about Nia. Shawne explains in the confessional how he feels the need to help Soulja because the rapper’s relationship with Nia reminds him of his relationship with Jessica.

Nia doesn’t want to speak to Soulja, and she makes that clear. And, things only get worse when Soulja walks in and immediately accuses her of slamming a door in his face, to which she says she didn’t even see him standing behind her at the time.

The clips ends with Nia storming out, voicing this strong message in the confessional: “We’ve been through a lot, so him screaming in my face because he thinks I slammed the door in his face, which I did not, is taking me back somewhere I really don’t want to be.”

In this week’s new episode, the couples learn that “Sex Day” is not all fun and games when one person is caught Facetiming someone other than their partner. And Lil’ Mo wonders what is Karl hiding? — ‘Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition’ airs Thursdays at 10/9C on WEtv!