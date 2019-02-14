Selena Gomez Is Tan & Glowing In New Pics After Beach Getaway For Pal’s Bachelorette Party

After some fun in the sun, Selena Gomez looked tan and gorgeous in new California pics! See her stunning casual look inside.

After a sun-filled vacation in Mexico, “Wolves” singer Selena Gomez, 26, was seen in a casual-comfy outfit going in to record some music in Orange County. The singer looked tan and relaxed – and hopefully she put those good vibes into some new music!

Selena wore a black turtleneck shirt with loose black sweatpants that cut off at her ankle. She added some contrast to her black outfit with a white and light brown terrycloth jacket. She held a blue backpack with gold hardware, and rocked white-and-black velcro sneakers on her feet.

Sel kept her hair natural, loose, and wavy as she walked around. She put on some large silver hoop earrings for accessorizing, and kept her makeup look fairly minimal for the low-key day.

Before Sel was seen going in to the studio, she spent time in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico with friends, celebrating 26-year-old Courtney Barry’s engagement to Sam Lopez. She posted an Instagram series of photos and captioned the pics in honor of her BFF. “My best friend is getting married, so we celebrated her,” Sel said. “Future Mrs. Lopez.” The girls enjoyed laying out by the beach and going into the water – we’re so jealous!

Sel doesn’t often post on her Instagram – which has the biggest platform of any account with 145 million followers (totally casual) – so we know that her honoring Courtney shows just how important the future wife is to her! We hope that Sel was inspired from her girls’ weekend and transformed those memories into some new songs!

We’re happy to see Sel looking so healthy and happy out and about, and we’re so excited for her next album! Fans are eagerly expecting her third solo album – after Stars Dance (2013) and Revival (2015) – and surely seeing her going into a studio is only a good sign that new music from the singer is on the way!