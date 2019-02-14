R. Kelly: CNN Claims To Have Seen Tape Of Rapper Having Sex With Underage Girl

CNN claims to have seen a tape that shows a man appearing to be R. Kelly allegedly having sex with an underage girl.

CNN has reportedly seen the video that Michael Avenatti claims shows R. Kelly and a 14-year-old girl allegedly having sex. The video was given over to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office in Chicago by Avenatti’s client, who Avenatti claims “knows the identity of the girl and R. Kelly,” according to CNN. Avenatti added, “He identified the two of them on the videotape. He worked for and has known R. Kelly for decades and he met the girl on a number of occasions.”

CNN reports that the video is 42 minutes and 45 seconds. It takes place in a living room and then in a bedroom, and reportedly shows a man appearing to be R. Kelly and an underage girl engaging in sexual contact. While the girl’s age cannot be confirmed, both the naked man in the video, who appears to be R. Kelly, and the girl refer to her “14-year-old” genitalia. At one point in the video, the man asks the girl to urinate, and after she does so, he urinates on her. A small mole appears on the naked man’s back, to the left of his spine.

Back in 2002, another video surfaced that allegedly showed R. Kelly having sex with and urinating on an underage girl. While he was indicted in Chicago on 21 counts of child pornography, he was arrested in Polk County, Florida on a warrant from Chicago. After a search of his premises, authorities recovered 12 images that allegedly depicted sex with an underage female. He was arrested in Miami in 2003, however, in 2004, his charges were dropped due to a lack of probable cause for the search warrants, and later in 2008, a jury in Chicago found R. Kelly not guilty of 14 out of 14 counts of child pornography. Part of that case dealt with whether or not a mole on Kelly could be seen in the video, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, since CNN‘s claims, R. Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg gave a lengthy statement to HollywoodLife. In addition to maintaining that his client has “denied engaging in any illegal conduct,” Greenberg said he questioned reports about CNN’s viewing of the alleged sex tape. “I have not been contacted by anyone connected with law enforcement, nor has R Kelly,” he went on to write. “Mr. Kelly denies that he has engaged in any illegal conduct, of any kind whatsoever. He would like to be able to continue to write and sing and produce and perform. Unfortunately, as a result of a documentary that regurgitated long ago rejected claims, he has been adjudged guilty in the public eye. In this age of hashtags we are too quick to rush to judgment simply because something is associated with a hashtag. A hashtag does not make claims credible.” You can read the statement in full below.

Just received this statement from R.Kelly’s lawyer Steve Greenberg. pic.twitter.com/yPH84urqfw — Brandon Pope TV (@BpopeTV) February 14, 2019

Avenatti and Greenberg got into a back and forth via Twitter as well. After Greenberg tweeted, “Credit to Avenatti for moving his alleged fraud from the focus to my client. As we have said before, #RKelly, since being wrongly accused years ago, has always followed the law,” Avenatti replied, “Credit to you for managing to gain an acquittal for a child molester and put him back on the street so that he could continue engaging in sexual assault of underage girls.” We’ll keep you posted as this situation develops.