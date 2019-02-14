Priyanka Chopra Vs. Barbara Palvin: Who Rocked Checkered Looks Better At NYFW? See Pics

Who knew plaid was the hot new pattern to rock this winter? Barbara Palvin AND Priyanka Chopra both wore it during NYFW. See the pics!

There are many millennial fashion trends that make total sense: neon colors, high-waisted anything, crop tops, etc. But there’s one look that we weren’t expecting to see (and love!) on celebrities this year. Two very different – but equally stylish – stars donned neutral plaid looks during New York Fashion Week; they are Priyanka Chopra and Barbara Palvin.

The two women wore the look on the exact same day. Priyanka opted to rock a grey and black plaid blazer over a matching ruffle skirt and a solid black top. The look was designed by Michael Kors, which was fitting considering she wore it to the designer’s Fall Winter 2019 show on Feb. 13. The Baywatch star rounded out her look with semi-sheer tights and black boots. She opted for a pop of color in the form of a bold red lip.

Meanwhile, Barbara looked equal parts chic and professional sitting front row at the Boss show with boyfriend Dylan Sprouse. The Victoria’s Secret model sporte a light brown coat with elbow-length sleeves and a matching belt over a pair of shorts in the same checkered pattern. Like Priyanka, Barbara also added some color to her ensemble, but hers was in the form of burgundy heels.

Clearly plaids in a neutral hue are something to keep an eye out for! But Priyanka and Barbara aren’t the only stars who stunned during NYFW. Head up to the gallery above to see even more spectacular fashion moments from fashion week.