Olive Garden Is Offering Breadstick Bouquets For Valentine’s Day & Fans Are Obsessed

Forget about chocolates and roses. If you really want to impress your love on Valentine’s Day, breadstick bouquets are the way forward, according to Olive Garden.

Say the words “Valentine’s Day” and breadsticks may not necessary come to mind. Chocolates, yes. Red roses and flowers, certainly. A romantic meal? Definitely. But breadsticks? This year Olive Garden decided to throw that into mix by offering fans of the restaurant chain an opportunity to give their significant other or crush a bouquet of breadsticks. All you have to do is download and print off a special Olive Garden wrapping paper with phrases like, “We belong together like spaghetti and meatballs,” insert your breadsticks and, voila!

Now, to Olive Garden fans this is heaven on earth, and they came out in force on Valentine’s Day to make their feelings clear all over social media. “So apparently Olive Garden has a breadstick bouquet. Fellas you know what to do,” one person tweeted. Another person wrote, “So you got her an Olive Garden breadstick bouquet? You like her. Did you get her a side of Alfredo sauce? You don’t love her.”

Another fan shared a pic of a breadstick bouquet on Twitter, adding, “Everyone else today: I want a puppy, flowers, chocolate, etc. Me: I just want a breadstick bouquet from Olive Garden.” CBS News White House reporter Kathryn Watson seemed bereft that she couldn’t find an Olive Garden near her. She tweeted a map, writing, “The lack of Olive Gardens in D.C. is a tragedy. I WANT MY BREADSTICK BOUQUET.” Yet another Olive Garden stan tweeted, “Olive Garden is doing breadstick bouquets and I am here for it. Flowers die. Carbs are forever.”

“…and that’s how I met your mother” https://t.co/jvj9P7Sz0w — Ben Sasse (@BenSasse) February 12, 2019

Get me an Olive Garden breadstick bouquet so I know it’s real — Marissa Ramirez (@h0ttamalee) February 12, 2019

Even Nebraska’s Senator Ben Sasse got in on the fun, tweeting on Feb. 11, “Olive Garden breadsticks + Valentine’s Day = November baby boom.” He added, “…and that’s how I met your mother.” And they said romance was dead! Or, to quote the tweet of yet another Olive Garden fan, “Get me an Olive Garden breadstick bouquet so I know it’s real.”