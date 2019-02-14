Miranda Lambert Pictured Looking Upset In Steakhouse After Reportedly Dumping Salad On Woman

Normally, food fights are supposed to be fun. Yet, judging by how Miranda Lambert looked after she allegedly tossed a salad on a woman at a Nashville restaurant, it was nothing but a nightmare.

It’s a tale as old as time: country music star enters a steakhouse, heated words are exchanged between her friend and a stranger, and someone ends up with salad in their lap. Or, something like that. The exact details surrounding Miranda Lambert’s alleged confrontation with a woman at the Stoney River Steakhouse in Nashville, Tennessee on Feb. 10 are not known, but photos of the aftermath show the “ Somethin’ Bad” singer looking quite upset. The photos – obtained by TMZ, which you can see by clicking here – are taken from a video shot after Miranda allegedly dumped a salad on a patron. In one emotional shot, a friend of Miranda’s holds her back. Yikes!

Supposedly, Miranda’s friend is the reason why a woman wound up with a lap full of salad. Miranda was dining with a family friend and her mother at the steakhouse when, according to TMZ, an older man “started beefing” (because they’re in a steakhouse. Steak. Beef. Get it?) with Miranda’s friend. This older gent allegedly “picked a fight,” per TMZ, with Miranda’s friend by making a crack in the men’s restroom about millennials and their phones.

How this drama spilled out of the restroom and into a stranger’s lap is not entirely known, but eyewitnesses told TMZ that Miranda “had to be held back” after the man came up to her table and started screaming. Miranda’s anger – which would be in defense of her friend – led to her allegedly dumping a salad over the yelling man’s wife. At this point, cops were called about two men fighting.

“We did respond on Sunday night to a restaurant after the restaurant called to report a fight,” Nashville Police Public Information Officer Kris Mumford told HollywoodLife, noting that no one was there when the authorities showed up. “Everything that had happened was over and no one wanted to take anything further so there was no report filed. It seems TMZ must have a witness or someone they are talking to at the restaurant because their article gives details that the police don’t have.” Stoney River Steakhouse declined to comment, and Miranda has yet to address the situation. So, whether or not it was a cobb salad, a chicken caesar, or kale salad with vinaigrette, we’ll never know.