Miley Cyrus Sends Liam Hemsworth A Super NSFW Message & Pic Ahead Of Valentine’s Day

Somebody’s about to have a good Valentine’s Day! Miley Cyrus got very flirty with new hubby Liam Hemsworth with one NSFW tweet. Check it out and be prepared to blush!

Miley Cyrus, 26, has no problem telling the world how she feels about husband Liam Hemsworth, 29. One day before Valentine’s Day, Miley tweeted a racy message about her hubby using a hilarious meme. She tweeted a meme that featured Miley at one of her Bangerz concerts with her legs spread open. “When it’s Valentine’s Day and bae says hi,” the caption to the meme read. She also tagged Liam’s Twitter handle and added “love you.” Oh, Miley!

This isn’t Miley’s first sexy message to Liam. She tweeted a photo of herself from the Isn’t It Romantic premiere on Feb. 11. “Getting sick blows. But so do I. Get well soon babe. I love you. Play that sax you sexy f**k,” she tweeted.

Miley has been stepping up for Liam during a very important week for him. She attended the Isn’t It Romantic premiere in Los Angeles on Feb. 11 in his place. Liam was hospitalized for kidney stones and had to miss the premiere of his movie. “So proud of my hunky hubby @liamhemsworth & his newest movie #IsntItRomantic,” Miley wrote on Instagram. “He unfortunately wasn’t able to attend due to health reasons… but he is recovering and taking this time to rest / heal. It’s hard for entertainers to put themselves before the project but this time it was crucial …. I am proud to represent him and his incredible work. So happy to see him shining in this comedy! He is the funniest person I know , and the world now gets to see the Liam I wake up to every day…. luckiest.”

Miley and Liam tied the knot in Dec. 2018 in a surprise wedding. The couple met and fell in love while filming the 2010 movie The Last Song. They initially got engaged in 2012, but they called off their engagement in 2013. After a few years apart, they reunited in 2016. Now they’re married and more in love than ever. Long live Miam!