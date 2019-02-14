Miley Cyrus Shares Romantic New Wedding Photos With A Sweet Message To Liam Hemsworth

So romantic! Miley Cyrus posted more wedding photos with husband Liam Hemsworth! See new pics of the wife and groom inside!

We’re seeing more and more from this secretive wedding as time goes on! “Nothing Breaks Like A Heart” singer Miley Cyrus, 26, shared six new photos on Instagram and Twitter of her wedding to Isn’t It Romantic? actor Liam Hemsworth, 29, in honor of Valentine’s Day on Feb. 14! The couple secretly wed in Franklin, Tennessee on Dec. 24, 2018 surrounded by a select group of family and friends, and Miley just shared more photos from the exclusive and low-key event!

Miley started off her string of photos with a picture of her and Liam posing on their wedding day. They were sitting down, and Miley made a goofy face while she leaned on her new husband, and Liam leaned into her with his eyes closed and smiling. “My Valentine every single day,” Miley captioned the cute pic.

In her next pic, Miley shared an image of Liam hugging her. “Thank you for always bending down to hug me,” Miley captioned the sweet moment on Instagram. “I promise I will always meet you in the middle of my tippiest toes! I love you Valentine!” Miley’s last pic with Liam in the series was a photo of the two smiling over their wedding cake, which appeared simple, two-layered, and white. Her last caption in a photo with Liam from their big day was simple like their cake – she proclaimed her love for her Valentine, yet again.

While the first three photos were in black and white, Miley posted the last three pics in color, which were all of her by herself in her wedding gown and holding a bouquet of flowers. Miley didn’t caption the solo pictures, and her makeup was extremely minimal – the singer looked almost fresh-faced on her wedding day! She certainly rocked it though, since Miley is such a natural beauty.

We hope Miley’s dedication posts to Liam made him feel better while he’s recovering from his sickness in the hospital! The actor reportedly has kidney stones, which are known to be painful, but maybe his wife can help heal him with love!