See Pics
Melania Trump Wears Head-To-Toe Pink Outfit With $1,800 Wool Coat To Give V-Day Cards To Sick Kids

Melania Trump
First lady Melania Trump, left, reacts as she sees Amber, 9, of San Jose, Calif., during her visit to the National Institutes of Health to see children at the Children's Inn in Bethesda, Md., and to celebrate Valentine's Day Melania Trump, Bethesda, USA - 14 Feb 2019
US President Donald J. Trump (L) and US First Lady Melania Trump (2-L) welcome the President of Colombia Ivan Duque (2-R) and his wife Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval (R) at the South Portico of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 13 February 2019. President Trump and President Duque are meeting to discuss economic policies, combatting narcotics and the current situation in Venezuela. US President Donald J. Trump hosts the President of Colombia Ivan Duque, Washington, USA - 13 Feb 2019
First lady Melania Trump arrives for visit of partners of the Group of 20 leaders, at the Villa Ocampo cultural center in Buenos Aires, Argentina G20 Summit, Buenos Aires, Argentina - 30 Nov 2018
US President Donald J. Trump (L) and First Lady Melania Trump (R) participate in the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey 'Peas' in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, 20 November 2018. US President Donald J. Trump participates in the pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey, Washington, USA - 20 Nov 2018
Melania Trump was pretty in pink from head to toe as she festively dressed in the color for Valentine’s Day. She spent the holiday with hospitalized children making cards and we’ve got the pics. 

Melania Trump wore pink for the second day in a row, and this time she absolutely nailed her outfit. The first lady dressed in a $1,800 blush coat by Cedric Charlier as she spent Valentine’s Day doing arts and crafts with sick kids at the National Institutes of Heath’s Children’s Inn in Bethesda, Maryland. This is the second year in a row that the 48-year-old spent Feb. 14 at the children’s hospital, and she seemed so at home and natural with the kids. Underneath the coat Melania wore a sheath dress in a light pink color and matching heels as she helped the youngsters make Valentine’s Day cards.

Big hearted Melania even sat down to chat with a little girl she recognized from her 2018 V-Day visit to the hospital. She smiled as she spotted nine-year-old Amber, who uses a walker as she suffers from a rare genetic disorder that causes nerves to die and muscles to stop working. She bent down so as to be at eye level with the girl from San Jose, CA and told her “I remember you from last year. How are you feeling?”

The two then headed to a table to join other children and decorate crafts while Amber showed her love for the color of the first lady’s coat. It turns out they’re mutual fans of hue as Melania looked for a pink magic marker while telling the other children that Amber  “loves pink.”  Melania sweetly asked the other kids at the table “Do you want to show me what to do?” and off they went making cards and candygrams.

Melania Trump
Melania Trump watches as a child makes Valentine’s Day crafts at the NIH’s Children’s Inn
Melania Trump
Melania Trump greets nine-year-old patient Amber, who she remembered from her 2018 Valentine’s Day visit to the NIH’s Children’s Inn.

This pink jacket was a far cry from the bright pink $3,000 Fendi coat that Melania wore the day prior. It featured a belt that tied at the waist and pink mink fur cuffs and the first lady got trolled hard on Twitter for wearing what looked like “an expensive bathrobe.” Her Valentine’s day outfit was soft, simple and oh so classy.