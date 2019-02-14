Melania Trump Celebrates Valentine’s Day Early In $3K Pink Fendi Coat — Love or Loathe?

Melania Trump got in the early Valentine’s Day spirit in a bright pink Fendi coat on Feb. 13. Despite it costing several thousand dollars, some people claimed it looked like an ‘expensive bathrobe.’

Melania Trump is known for her excellent sartorial choices, but some fans think the first lady missed the fashion mark in a bright pink coat that featured furry fluorescent pink cuffs. The 48-year-old donned Fendi’s pink Princes of Wales checked jacquard coat with the added mink fur cuff detail as she and husband President Donald Trump greeted Colombia’s President Duque Márquez and First Lady Maria Juliana Ruiz Sandoval, to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Feb. 13. Some fans weren’t feeling her pre-Valentine’s Day festive look and took to Twitter to mock her coat, which costs upwards of $3,000.

“Alas, it looks like she left the house in her bathrobe,” one person tweeted while another added, “It is a waffle bathrobe to me. A very expensive one.” One person was appalled that mink died so that it could end up as pink fur on the coat. “It looks like a bathrobe I had when I was 13. Is that real mink? They killed a mink to make that ugly AF garment?” One Twitter user thought that the first lady should not be wearing fur at all. “FUR. Really. SERIOUSLY, FUR??? What were you thinking? Oh, that’s right, you don’t – conspicuous consumption.” the person wrote.

“I’m disappointed by her choices lately. This has a bathrobe look to it. A mink-trimmed bathrobe. Has a very strong Zsa Zsa Gabor feel,” one fan gave in a Twitter critique. While some people were hating on Melania’s coat, remember how she gets it right 99 percent of the time. Her elegant Navy coat dress she wore to the Feb. 5 State of the Union address was classic perfection. And some praised her pink coat a “fashion moment.”

It is a waffle bathrobe to me. A very expensive one. — …therefore..I…M (@therefore_I_M) February 13, 2019

Not everyone hated it though. “Melania Trump steps out in a pink coat: Thanks to her former modeling career, First Lady Melania Trump can turn even the most casual outfit into a major fashion moment. Since arriving in Washington, D.C., in January 2017, she has consistently wowed us…” one Twitter user noted with a pic of Melania in the coat. Another wrote “Beautiful first lady Melania Trump In a gorgeous pink coat.” This look definitely divided folks when it came to loving or loathing it.