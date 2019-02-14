Meek Mill’s Producer Reveals The Best Piece Of Advice He’s Ever Gotten From The ‘Championships’ Rapper

Meek Mill continuously lays down smash hits in the studio, but he has one hell of a team behind him. We EXCLUSIVELY chatted with the rapper’s producer, Papamitrou Boi about what it’s like working with one of the hottest rappers in the game.

Papamitrou Boi, AKA Nick Papz, is quickly becoming one of the hottest producers in hip hop. Not only is he the mastermind behind the production work on Meek Mill’s recent chart-topping Championships album, but he was the very first producer that Meek signed to his DreamChasers label imprint. The uber talented hit-maker touched a number of tracks on Meek’s 2018 album, including “Uptown Vibes,” “Intro,” “Respect the Game,” and “Cold Hearted II.”Not only that, but he’s produced songs for the likes of Rick Ross, Dave East, Don Q, and more! Catch an EXCLUSIVE interview with the producer below!

You started out making Meek Mill-type beats. Did you ever think you’d be working with Meek himself?

Personally, I did not think that it was going to happen. I mean, sometimes in high school I would think…I always had this gut feeling that I was going to work with somebody big. But I didn’t know it was going to be Meek because I just thought like … because Meek was my favorite rapper, and he still is my favorite rapper. But just the thought of it just sounded so unrealistic to me, you know?

Yeah, for sure. I bet. And then when his team reached out to you, how did that feel? Was that kind of a surreal moment?

Yeah. I believe I was a junior in college, and I was sitting in class. I got a phone call from Meek’s DJ, and I was already friends with Meek’s DJ at the time. We connected through Twitter because he was just complimenting my beats that I used to put up on YouTube all the time, and he just started making beats, so we started collaborating together. So that was kind of like my in to Meek’s team, but it wasn’t anything very serious at the time.

And then, I got a notification on Instagram because I had my notifications on on my phone, and it said Meek Mill liked your video. I didn’t think it was real at all. I kept opening up my Instagram, double-checking. And then a few seconds later, I got a call from Meek’s DJ and one of Meek’s friends, who was on the phone as well. They were saying they wanted to sign me. I just flipped my entire desk, and I literally just walked out of class and I never came back.

Is there a piece of advice that either Meek’s given you, or any artist has given you that’s kind of stuck with you along the way?

Yeah. He tells me all the time just to keep working and I’m going to make it. That’s what really just keeps me motivated because Meek’s all about the motivational talk, like him and his team. Especially with close family-related cousins. They always talk about if you keep doing you, keep working, you’re going to make it no matter what. So that’s really what just keeps me going. And, of course, the people that help to support me, that definitely has a big influence as well.

Is there a favorite track you’ve worked on with him so far, or any standout song from Championships that you just loved being a part of?

I would say for right now, me and Meek are working on the Dreamchasers tape. So basically, all the Dreamchasers are working on the project together, and Meek, obviously, the main artist. That’s what we’re working on right now. I think the biggest song that really blew me up was Championships.

And kind of looking ahead, is there someone else you’d love to work with in the future?

To be honest with you, I would love to work with Drake. Drake’s name is the name in hip-hop that everybody loves, no matter what age you are. Everyone loves Drake. And I like his attitude. I love his music, and I like the message he does put out in some of his songs.