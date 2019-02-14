Kim Zolciak Shunned By ‘Housewives’ Stars As They Fail To Invite Her To Andy Cohen’s Baby Shower

Whoa shade! Kim Zolciak has revealed that she wasn’t invited to the epic baby shower thrown by the OG Real Housewives ahead of the birth of Andy Cohen’ son. We’ve got the details.

While nearly every Real Housewife made it to L.A. for Andy Cohen‘s epic Jan. 26 baby shower at The Palm restaurant in Beverly Hills, former longtime Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kim Zolciak, 40, was noticeably absent. It turns out she wasn’t even invited! The party was put together by OG Housewives Vicki Gunvalson, Ramona Singer, Teresa Giudice, Kyle Richards and Kim’s RHOA nemesis NeNe Leakes.”I had just had a minor surgery to fix my back the day before, so I was not able to attend,” Kim told the website TooFab on Feb. 14 though it ultimately didn’t matter. “But I actually wasn’t even invited,” she shockingly revealed.

Kim told the site that the snub completely stunned Andy, who let her know how disappointed he was that she wasn’t going to be at the event ahead of the birth of his son Benjamin via surrogate. He texted her the day of the shower and told her “I cannot believe you weren’t invited. I had no control over the list. I’m gonna miss you. I’ll be thinking about you all day,” according to the mother of six.

Andy was so thrilled by the event and posted an Instagram photo along with the five OG’s that helped put it together. “Thanks OG’s Kyle, Vicki, Nene, Ramona & Teresa for hosting a party like no other. And @brucebozzi, the Palm Beverly Hills is now an iconic stop on any Housewives Tour. It’s the Room Where It Happened,” he captioned the pic. NeNe was seated on Andy’s left side in the group photo, showing how she’s one of the alpha’s and could possibly have put a stop to Kim getting an invite.

Kim left the show in 2018 and made it clear to TooFab that she has no desire to return to RHOA and plans to focus on her own reality show Don’t Be Tardy, which is heading into its seventh season. She still keeps in touch with several of her former cast members though. “I talk to Shereé [Whitfield], I congratulated Porsha [Williams] on the baby and I’ve texted NeNe here and there throughout Gregg‘s cancer diagnosis,” Kim told the site. “But it’s kind of a chapter that I have moved on from, regret going back to and will never do again.”