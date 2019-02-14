Khloe Kardashian Posts About Finding Your ‘Person’ On V-Day Amid Tristan Thompson Split Rumors

Khloe Kardashian’s back with another cryptic message about love on Instagram, this time on Valentine’s Day! Read what she posted about finding your ‘person.’

Tim to play “Is Khloe Kardashian Posting About Tristan Thompson?” Valentine’s Day Edition! In between adorable pics and videos of baby True Thompson‘s first Valentine’s Day, Khloe snuck in another one of her patented cryptic posts about love and life. This time, it was about the important of finding your “person,” and how to find out who that is. Is Khloe’s person Tristan? We certainly hope so, considering the couple is in the midst of more breakup rumors.

Just look at the quote Khloe posted: “There’s a defining moment in a person’s life where they become fully aware that they’ve found their person. It’s someone who lets you be, perfection and flaws. Someone who lets you feel that there’s no need to put a front, cover up the ugly truths. It’s someone who calls you out when there is a need to and can be brutally honest with you. Someone who will show and give off empathy and kindness when you can’t give yourself enough for those.

“It’s someone who keeps you grounded in this world full of make-believe. I hope you find your person. The person who will make sure to not let you get away and put you in place when you get lost in life, see you through and remind you of who you really are when you can no longer recognize yourself and love you bravely & fiercely when you deserve it but most importantly when you don’t.”

We all know how much Khloe loves Tristan. Hopefully, this is about him, and not a “hint hint” about problems with him. As a source told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY, Khloe’s cryptic posts are never aimed at him! “Khloe is motivated to live her life on her own terms and she enjoys sharing her thoughts and ideas with the world,” they said. “Posting quotes on Instagram is her own creative way to speak to Tristan, her sisters, family and to let the whole world know how she feels at the same time.” Think of IG as her diary!

While it may seem suspect that they’re spending Valentine’s Day apart, Tristan actually has a home game with the Cleveland Cavaliers on February 14. Since Khloe and True are currently in Los Angeles, they simply couldn’t spend the day together! It’s cool, though. Khloe is having a blast with her baby girl. The house is decked out in heart-shaped balloons, they’re wearing adorable pink PJs decorated with hearts, and the whole day is already full of fun. Grandma Kris Jenner sent True cute stuffed animals for her first Valentine’s Day, as shown on Khloe’s Insta stories. Tristan and Khloe’s kid comes first. After all, she’s their one “True” love.