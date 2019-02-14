Kendall Jenner Celebrates Valentine’s Day Braless & Shows Off Abs In Sexy Plunging Red Sweater

Kendall Jenner wore red for Valentine’s Day in the sexiest of ways. Ahead of her ‘Tonight Show’ appearance, she donned a cardigan sweater wrapped at her waist with nothing underneath.

Kendall Jenner have proven time and time again that she prefers to not wear a bra. The model did it again on Feb. 14 in an ensemble where she got to flash both her abs and her cleavage. Kenny headed to her Feb. 14 Valentine’s Day appearance on The Tonight Show wearing a red cardigan sweater wrapped at her waist with nothing underneath. That meant she got to show off plenty of cleavage, along with her super small waist and tight abs.

Kendall paired the barely there sweater with dark skinny jeans and white trainers. She wore maroon leather gloves to cover her hands and it looked as if she already had her hair and makeup done for her NBC late night appearance. The 23-year-old had her hair pulled back in a high pony and her makeup job was absolutely flawless. She rocked long chain linked earrings and we can’t wait to see what her final Tonight Show outfit looks like. Her sister Kim Kardashian, 38, wore a figure hugging snakeskin print rose evening gown with sheer sequins on it when she stopped by the program a week ago on Feb. 7.

The model is in town for 2019 Fall/Winter New York Fashion Week but just as in September of 2018’s NYFW she hasn’t walked in any shows. Her counterparts Gigi and Bella Hadid as well as Kaia Gerber have been hitting the runways, but so far Kendall has only been a spectator. She dressed in a black leather mini with matching ankle boots to stop by an event for Longchamp on Feb. 9. She even bailed on NYC altogether on Feb. 12 to take the three-hour train ride down to Philadelphia to watch on-again BF Ben Simmons‘ 76ers take on the Boston Celtics. Unfortunately, they lost 112-109.

Hopefully Kendall’s Tonight Show appearance will be a less frightening one than Kim endured. Host Jimmy Fallon had her play a game called “Can You Feel It” where they each had to stick their hands into a box and guess what the mystery object was inside purely by touch alone. And she absolutely lost it, totally freaking out when she had to reach in and touch a fake furry squirrel, sticky crab legs and even a human head. Good luck Kendall!