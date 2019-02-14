Kendall Jenner & Ben Simmons Hold Hands In Rare PDA Sighting Before Valentine’s Day

Ben Simmons had a basketball game in NYC on Feb. 12, and he was joined in the Big Apple by his love, Kendall Jenner, afterward. See the new PDA pics of the pair here!

Kendall Jenner and Ben Simmons’ relationship is heating up, and they’re no longer being shy about the fact that they’re an item! In fact, when the two stepped out in New York City on Feb. 12, they didn’t refrain from holding hands as photographers snapped photos. These two were super low-key about their relationship for months, but there’s no hiding it now. Earlier in the evening, Ben’s basketball team, the Philadelphia 76ers, took on the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden and won. Kendall was in attendance, although she kept a low profile at the game.

It’s been a busy week for Kendall. The supermodel has been in the Big Apple for New York Fashion Week, and although she hasn’t walked the runway in any shows, she’s been at a number of events around the city. However, she’s made sure to clock plenty of time with Ben, too — she even took a train from New York to Philadelphia just to attend one of his games earlier in the week! Ben has no game scheduled for Valentine’s Day, so hopefully they’ll be able to spend the holiday together, too.

Kendall recently appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, where she publicly talked about the relationship for the first time. As expected, Kendall was super shy when it came to discussing her love life, and she didn’t spill too many details, but she did confirm the two have been together for “months” now.

Things will continue to be a bit hectic for Kendall and Ben while basketball is in season for the next few months, but once summer rolls around, they should get a lot more time together. The question is — will they spend it in LA or Philadelphia?!