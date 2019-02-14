About time! After months of whispers that a collaboration between Katy Perry & Zedd was coming, the song is finally here — along with an epic music video! Watch here!

As if Katy Perry, 34, and Zedd, 29, didn’t already own our hearts all day every day, the two musicians just dropped a joint song, “365,” and it’s all about wanting to be with someone for every minute of every day for the rest of time. The collaboration between the two superstars had long been rumored, and fans are so stoked it finally saw the light of day! Along with the song, the pair dropped a music video on Feb. 14. The video features Katy as a robot and Zedd taking part in a study to see if humans can find love with an electronic species. In the end, though, It’s Katy who winds up developing the feelings, and she becomes obsessed with Zedd! The creators of the study eventually have to shut it down, as the results did not end as they expected.

Aside from her holiday jingle, “Cozy Little Christmas,” the new track marks Katy’s first piece of music since the release of her 2017 album, Witness. The singer’s fans have been waiting on the edge of their seat for new music! The reigning pop music queen (literally) was revealed to be the highest paid women in music for 2018, even taking the lead ahead of Taylor Swift. With a hot new single under her belt, something tells us Katy might just keep the crown!

There’s one reason in particular fans feel very blessed to have a new piece of music from Katy and Zedd – the track almost didn’t get released! When speaking to Australian radio personality Smallzy in 2018, the producer revealed that dropping the track was a toss up/ “I’m always relatively open about the fact that I make a lot of music with people. It doesn’t always come out, but we’ve been working. I always wanted to release a song with her, so if we all get lucky, then maybe we’ll finish the song and it will come out,” he said at the time.

Listen to “365” above! Don’t call it a comeback, but for her first mainstream single since 2017, Katy brought her A-game!