Jussie Smollett’s Team Slams ‘Ridiculous Rumors’ That Alleged Hate Crime Was ‘Hoax’ To Keep Him On ‘Empire’

Jussie Smollett’s team & a Communications rep for Chicago police are denying a report that claims the attack against the actor was allegedly staged.

Jussie Smollett‘s team is denying a report by ABC 7 in Chicago, which claims that “multiple sources” told the publication that the attack against Smollett was allegedly staged. Since this bombshell report, Chicago PD has pushed back on ABC 7‘s claims. Responding to HollywoodLife, Smollett’s PR rep forwarded Chief Communications Officer for Chicago Police Anthony Guglielmi‘s tweet regarding the ABC 7 report, which reads, “Media reports anout the Empire incident being a hoax are unconfirmed by case detectives. Supt Eddie Johnson has contacted @ABC7Chicago to state on the record that we have no evidence to support their reporting and their supposed CPD sources are uninformed and inaccurate.” Reps for Smollett told Variety that reports of the attack being staged were “ridiculous rumors.”

“The idea that Jussie Smollett has been, or would be, written off of EMPIRE is patently ridiculous,” 20th Century Fox and Fox Entertainment wrote in a joint statement. “He remains a core player on this very successful series and we continue to stand behind him.” According to the ABC 7, two persons of interest are being questioned, one of whom is reportedly an extra on EMPIRE, and that their homes have been raided. Apparently, authorities found laptop, shoes, and bleach in their homes. However, it’s worth noting that these individuals, reportedly brothers from Nigeria, have not been charged.

Smollett was attacked in the early hours of Jan. 29 on the 300-block of East North Water Street. The actor claims two men attacked him, yelled homophobic slurs, put a noose around his neck and poured a substance resembling bleach on him. We’ll keep you posted as we learn more about this ongoing situation.